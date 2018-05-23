It took, at most, several seconds. An enormous hunk of rock, roughly the size of Manhattan, came whirling out of the vastness of space. It pierced Earth’s thin atmosphere, ignited as it fell, and slammed into the crust, opening a crater 20 miles deep in modern-day Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Of course, it killed the non-avian dinosaurs: How could it not? By its end, the cataclysm wiped out 75 percent of all species that dwelled on Earth. In the last quarter century, we have gotten used to seeing images of that catastrophe: of the hellfire that rained down to Earth, igniting massive forest fires; of the years-long “impact winter” that dimmed the sun and chilled the Earth. But less well-known is what followed that winter. Scientists believe that the asteroid, which struck Earth roughly 66 million years ago, eventually triggered a lengthy period of ferocious global warming. Upon impact, it vaporized solid limestone into gas, and it incinerated enormous swaths of forest. This unleashed so much heat-trapping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere so quickly that, across all of Earth’s history, its rate of increase seems to be rivaled only by recent carbon pollution from factories, cars, planes, and modern industry.

A study published Thursday in Science finds new evidence of that warming while setting it in a dreadful context. It may have taken seconds for the asteroid to chew a 20-mile-deep hole in Earth. But, its authors say, it took roughly 100,000 years for Earth’s climate to return to normal. The research argues that Earth’s average temperature was elevated by 5 degrees Celsius for the 100 millennia that followed the impact. Notably, it supports this assertion not just with computer models, but with direct, observed evidence from the time period. By analyzing the bones of fish that lived in modern-day Tunisia before, during, and after the impact, scientists were able to detect a planet-sweltering warming signal. “We think we’ve found the best evidence yet—and pretty good, rigorously constrained evidence—for warming,” said Kenneth MacLeod, one of the authors of the study and a professor of geology at the University of Missouri. “I think it’s a big step forward in documentation of the temperature history of this interval.” The massive warming that followed the asteroid’s impact issues a clear warning for today’s warming world, MacLeod told me. What can fish bones tell us about the climate? A surprising amount. MacLeod said they act as a “paleothermometer,” preserving a prehistoric temperature even after tens of millions of years of exposure to other disturbances. That’s not because of their fishiness, necessarily, but because of the oxygen atoms preserved in their hard tissue. When oxygen “mineralizes”—that is, when it’s removed from water to form teeth or bone—it does so in a specific way. Heavier oxygen atoms, with 18 neutrons in their nucleus, are more likely to enter the new bone than lighter oxygen atoms, with only 16 neutrons. These heavier atoms are preferred at a specific rate, but that rate decays at a predictable rate as it gets warmer, MacLeod said.

“For every five degrees Celsius of temperature increase, there’s one atom of oxygen-18 that stays in the water rather than go into a mineral,” he told me. “With modern mass spectrometers, we can measure the oxygen-16 to oxygen-18 ratio in carbonates [like bone] to less than .1 parts per thousand.” Even after accounting for error, this means they can detect a degree or two of temperature change to a degree or two. David Beerling, a climate scientist at the University of Sheffield who was not connected to the new paper, said that the research was worthwhile. In 2002, Beerling was one of the first scientists to propose that a period of global warming followed the Chicxulub impact. The temperature estimates in that paper, he said, were provisional and based primarily on computer models. “Independent support from ocean-sediment records [for the warming] is welcome and will reinvigorate debate,” he told me in an email. The confirmation of a 100,000-year warm period also raises a new question: Did global warming, and not merely “the asteroid,” make the dinosaurs go extinct? Previous studies have argued that the last non-avian dinosaurs survived roughly 30,000 years after the Chicxulub impact—which means that at least some of them endured well past the impact winter. MacLeod isn’t yet ready to say that elevated global temperatures are what finally did the dinosaurs in. He’s currently working with another scholar, he said, to identify “specific mechanisms that were most likely responsible for killing different victims.”