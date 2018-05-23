Around 66 million years ago, at the end of the Cretaceous period, an asteroid the size of Mount Everest smote the Earth. It landed in Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula, punching a 20-mile deep crater into the ground. That impact, and the climatic upheaval that happened afterwards, ended the long reign of the dinosaurs. Of this dynasty of ruling reptiles, only the birds—a specialized group of feathered dinosaurs—survived. But the birds didn’t escape unscathed. Birds first appeared around 150 million years ago, during the late Jurassic period. They evolved from small predatory dinosaurs that were similar to Velociraptor. By the end of the Cretaceous, they were flourishing. But the same catastrophe that finished off their dinosaur cousins also killed most of them off. Even incredibly diverse and widespread groups, like the enantiornithines (eh-NAN-tee-OR-nih-theens), died out. The surviving birds were forced to re-evolve much of the diversity that once existed, and most groups of modern birds arose from those survivors, in the aftermath of the asteroid strike.

But which lineages survived, and why? “A lot of people have focused quite intensively on trying to understand what went extinct [at the end of the Cretaceous],” says Daniel Field, from the University of Bath. “But we know very little about how or why birds managed to sneak across.” In a new study, Field and his colleagues have shown that the species that made it through the extinction event mostly lived on the ground, as modern chickens do today. They walked and strutted into the future, while their relatives that perched in branches and flew through trees largely died out—because many of those branches and trees were on fire. Field’s team looked at the habits of modern birds, and worked backward in time to reconstruct the likely lifestyles of their shared ancestors. The ancestral species that gave rise to all living ones “was almost certainly a ground-dwelling bird,” Field says. That’s not to say it was flightless; it was probably something like today’s tinamous, small-bodied birds from Central and South America that can fly but mostly choose not to. It was only after a short period that many groups independently took to the trees once again, replacing the tree-dwelling species that had disappeared. Pollen grains provide a clue as to why this was the case. They fossilize incredibly well, and scientists can easily recover them in the hundreds of thousands. By looking at these ancient grains at a site in North Dakota, the team showed that all over the world, tree pollen almost completely disappears in the immediate aftermath of the asteroid strike. During that time window, the pollen is replaced by the spores of ferns—pioneer plants that are usually the first to regrow in landscapes denuded by fires and other catastrophes.