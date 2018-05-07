“We should’ve known,” said John Bruno, “but we really didn’t.” Bruno is a professor of marine biology at the University of North Carolina. Recently, he and his colleagues asked a simple question: If scientists know that climate change will alter national parks on land, how will it affect the thousands of national parks and conservation areas around the world that are underwater? The answer, published Monday in Nature Climate Change, shocked him. But first: Yes, there are thousands of underwater national parks. In the last few decades, conservationists have rushed to protect biodiversity in the oceans. Governments have established more than 8,000 marine protected areas, or MPAs, worldwide. These protected areas include world-famous wonders—there are MPAs for Australia’s Great Barrier Reef and the Galápagos Islands—but many of them also surround the United States. During his second term, President Barack Obama protected roughly 1.1 million square miles of ocean, expanding several national monuments created by his predecessor, President George W. Bush.

These conservation areas are supposed to act as refuges, shielding animals and plants from human exploitation of the environment. But Bruno and his colleagues found that they cannot protect underwater life from environmental problems that are truly global. The world’s 8,236 marine protected areas remain intensely vulnerable to climate change, their research found. “The results predict five times more warming than we’ve seen in the last 15, 20 years,” Bruno told me. In some areas, up to 10 times more warming is forecast. “Given the effects we’ve already seen of 0.7 [degrees Celsius] of warming—corals being wiped out, species dying, seabirds being affected—it’s staggering to imagine what will happen in the places that will see 10 times that much warming. It’s frightening,” he said. Bruno and his colleagues find that most tropical MPAs will exceed their “community thermal-safety margin”—a scientific term for the amount of heat that makes an entire ecosystem unsustainable—just three decades from now. MPAs in more temperate areas will not exceed that margin, on average, until 2150. The study examined a specific climate scenario called RCP 8.5, which assumes humanity will continue to emit more and more heat-trapping carbon pollution through the end of the century. It’s unclear if that projection will come to pass—and, of course, it all depends on how the world’s richest governments (and their citizens) act. Global carbon emissions rose in 2017, an ominous sign, after remaining flat for several years.