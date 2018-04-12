In early spring, people walking through the deserts of California might be able to hear a high-pitched whistle. That noise comes from a male Costa’s hummingbird, but not from his throat—it’s all in his tail. Males woo females in a number of ways. They sing. They spread the iridescent feathers of their throats, transforming their heads into shiny, violet octopuses. And they fly up to tall perches to plummet into acrobatic dives, careening downward before pulling up at the last second. When they hit a critical speed, the back edges of their outermost tail feathers start to flutter. That’s the source of the whistle. Christopher Clark likens that whistle to the Stuka dive bombers that Germany deployed in World War II. As these planes dove, propeller-driven sirens on their wings produced a wailing sound that will be instantly familiar to anyone who’s watched old war movies. The Stuka’s wail was intended to weaken morale and intimidate the enemy. The Costa’s hummingbird’s whistle, by contrast, is intended to attract a mate. By placing isolated feathers from the hummingbirds in a wind tunnel, Emily Mistick, a graduate student who worked with Clark at the University of California at Riverside, showed that the frequency of the whistle they produce is directly related to the airspeed around them. In other words, the faster a male dives, the higher the pitch of his whistle. For a female, that’s a potentially useful piece of information. By listening to the sound as it passes overhead, she could conceivably judge how fast the male is traveling, and how fit and athletic he is. The whistle, then, seems like an honest signal, which accurately reflects the male’s quality, in a way that weaker individuals simply cannot fake.

But not quite. By filming the males, Mistick and Clark found that they dive in a way that dilutes some of the information that could be gleaned from their whistles. “At first, I thought it would be easy to take a recording of a bird in the wild and work out how fast it was going based on the sound it was making,” says Clark. “But I gave this problem to an undergraduate and they couldn’t do it. I gave it to Emily and she didn’t figure it out either. And I realized that if this is hard for a biologist to measure, it might be hard for a bird to measure.” As the male dives toward the female and speeds up, the pitch of his whistle rises. From the female’s perspective, the whistle also sounds even higher than what the male actually generates. This is because of the Doppler effect, which makes an approaching noise sound higher-pitched, and a retreating one sound lower—the same phenomenon that creates the changing wail of a siren as an ambulance drives past. For the siren of a passing ambulance, if the downshift in its wail is very sharp, it’s a sign that the vehicle is zooming by. If the transition is more drawn out, you’d guess that the ambulance is in less of a rush. The same thing is true for the hummingbird’s whistling tail, so the rate at which his pitch changes also clues the female in to his speed. Based on all of this, a male that’s trying to show off his athleticism should dive straight at a female and pull up just above her. That trajectory produces the most dramatic whistle with the highest perceived pitch, and the sharpest downshift between high and low pitch.