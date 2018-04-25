Close to the beginning of time, not long after the Big Bang, cosmic construction was booming. Giant clumps of gas collapsed under their own weight and formed the first stars. Eventually, galaxies emerged, tugged into glittering arrangements by gravity. Some of them clustered together. This process took many millions of years to unfold, but thanks to some very powerful telescopes, we now have a mesmerizing snapshot of the events. Astronomers have detected the light coming from two clusters rich with individual galaxies. Their observations show the two clusters as they were when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old, about one-tenth of its current age. The clusters were first spotted by the South Pole Telescope, which is located in Antarctica, and the Herschel Space Observatory, a now-defunct spacecraft that orbits nearly 1 million miles from Earth. To these telescopes, each cluster looked like a speck of light against a backdrop of darkness. So astronomers used two ground-based telescopes in the Chilean desert to get a closer look. These observations were able to distinguish brightly glowing galaxies within the clusters, revealing 10 in one and 14 in the other. The discoveries, made by two teams of international scientists, are described in papers published Wednesday in Nature and The Astrophysical Journal.

Here’s a look at the cluster that was found to contain 14 galaxies, through the eyes of the South Pole Telescope and the two Chilean telescopes, APEX and ALMA: ALMA / ESO / NAOJ / NRAO / Miller et al. The images may not seem like much at first glance—look, just more specks of light!—but consider that these specks, all the tiny particles of light called photons, spent billions of years traversing the vastness of the cosmos before finally reaching Earth and then, a comparatively short time later, the screen in front of your face. The detection of these galaxy groupings surprised astronomers, who have long thought that such young clusters, or protoclusters, took much longer to form in the early universe. They expected them to start showing up about 3 billion years after the Big Bang. How these baby clusters got as big as they did this fast is a mystery. So is why the individual galaxies in the clusters all seem to be in the same stage of development. These galaxies, known as starburst galaxies, are star-making factories, churning out new stars at an incredibly rapid rate. Our Milky Way galaxy produces about one star a year, according to astronomers. Starburst galaxies, as their name so wonderfully suggests, can produce thousands in the same amount of time, and they shine with tremendous intensity. Scientists had expected to find a mix of galaxies in the early universe, some young and some slightly less young, some luminous and others a little dimmer. “To find this whole population just all lit up is pretty unusual,” says Michael West, an astronomer at the Lowell Observatory in Arizona who studies galaxy formation, and who was not involved in these studies.