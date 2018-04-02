For the last few years, Chuck Hailey has had the center of the Milky Way hanging in his office at Columbia University. The picture, pinned above his desk, shows a bright orange and yellow blob—the glow of cosmic gas as it gets devoured by the supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy. Astronomers captured this glow using X-rays, a versatile type of radiation that’s good for seeing through galactic gas as well as human bodies. Some of the X-ray emissions astronomers detect coming from the galactic center come from this black hole, known as Sagittarius A*, but not all. The rest comes from a population of other, smaller black holes clustered in the region. Astronomers have long predicted the presence of such black holes at the center of the galaxy, which they said could number in the thousands. Now, Hailey and his colleagues have found the first evidence of these black holes. Using archival data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory, a telescope orbiting Earth, Hailey and his team at Columbia picked out 12 X-ray sources within a few light-years of the galactic center that they believe are some of these smaller black holes. Their research was published Wednesday in Nature.

The dozen black holes are small as far as black holes go, about 10 times the mass of our sun. They are infinitesimal, of course, compared to the supermassive black hole they surround, which is about 4 million times the mass of the sun. Here’s what Chandra captured (the blue dots are the newly discovered black holes): Courtesy of Nature and Hailey et al. Astronomers found the smaller black holes by looking for their victims. When a black hole orbits together with a star, in a formation known as a binary system, the black hole feeds on its companion, sucking the starlight into the shadows. The slow process of devouring the companion star produces a glowing disk of hot gas that can be seen by powerful telescopes through X-rays. This is why Hailey and his team were able to spot these black holes out of all the thousands out there. Without cannibalized stars to light the way, we can't see black holes with current technology “A black hole all by its lonesome doesn’t do much of anything, and even when it eats some gas or dust, it’s very inefficient at converting its food to X-rays or any other form of radiation,” Hailey says. “But when a black hole, or even a neutron star or a white dwarf, when they have a stellar companion—that is, a living star—that star will shed gas and form a disk around the black hole.” Those disks are very good at producing the X-rays detectable by powerful technology.