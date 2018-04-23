Last April, Matthew Bennett was lying on a white salt flat in New Mexico, uncovering fossilized footprints that had been preserved in the white rock. The print belonged to a ground sloth—a bulky animal, whose large feet and curved claws left apostrophe-shaped impressions wherever it walked. There were many such tracks around, but Bennett found one that was very different. Inside the outline of the sloth’s 20-inch-long foot was a human footprint. He looked at the next track in the series and found the same thing—a human footprint, perfectly nestled inside a sloth one. There were at least 10 of these, all in a row. “It slowly dawned on me what was happening,” he says. Thousands of years ago, a ground sloth had walked along this site, and a person had followed it, carefully matching its every step. “There was a lot of profanity [from me],” Bennett adds. “That’s what geologists do when we discover something.”

If the sloth had been following the person, its larger footprint would have annihilated the smaller one. If the person had been walking in the footsteps of a sloth that had long passed, their feet would have squished into any water or sediment that had collected in the old tracks, creating a distinctive pattern. Bennett and his colleagues found no such pattern. All the evidence was consistent with someone keeping pace with an animal that was ahead of them. “It really does look like they were contemporaneous,” says Anthony Martin from Emory University, who specializes in tracks and other so-called trace fossils. “This is a common problem we have with dinosaur tracks: We have something that looks like following behavior, but could have been offset by days or weeks. Here, the humans maybe had the sloth in sight.” Ground sloths were not slow-moving slackers like the sloths we know today. They were well-armed and potentially dangerous animals, which ranged from bear-sized to elephant-sized. Those that lived in New Mexico were on the smaller end, but they were still substantial beasts with meter-long strides. A human would have had to stretch to walk in its footsteps. What possessed them? Bennett thinks the pursuer was trying to provoke the sloth—and if he’s right, it clearly worked. At the end of the overlapping tracks, the team found a very different series of sloth prints, indicative of pivoting feet and scraping claws. The animal was rearing up onto its hind legs, and swinging its claws around.

Meanwhile, another set of human footprints approaches from the opposite direction. These are daintier, with impressions made by raised toes. It seems that while the sloth was flailing, someone else tip-toed up to it from the back. That’s a hunt, Bennett says. “The strategy was all about stalking to distract and irritate the animal, and get it to turn its back on someone approaching from the blind side.” That’s just one possible interpretation, but it’s consistent with other tracks from the region. Sloth trackways usually go in a straight or gently curving line. But when human tracks are around, the sloth paths change direction sharply. The sloths seemed to be carrying out evasive maneuvers, and Bennett’s team also found many other sets of circular tracks indicative of upright, pivoting animals. They call these “flailing circles”—a term that makes me feel more connected to ground sloths than I have ever felt before. Still, this scenario doesn’t explain why the pursuing human was stepping in the sloth’s footprints. There’s something almost playful about that, and I ask Bennett whether the tracks could have been made by, y’know, a bunch of teenage kids harassing the sloths for kicks. “It’s really difficult to rule that out,” he says. “But I think that’s highly unlikely. These were fearsome animals. They had claws like Wolverine. I wouldn’t have wanted to go head-to-head with one. It would be a very silly risk to take.” I feel like this underestimates the willingness of teenagers to take silly risks, but I also take his point.