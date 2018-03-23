Nearly every science agency stands to get more funding under a spending bill that ignores proposed cuts from the White House.

When President Donald Trump was sworn into office, much of the science community braced for the worst. Trump had long shown a stubborn disregard for any scientific knowledge that differed from his beliefs. Many scientists wondered what havoc the new president, empowered by a Congress controlled by Republicans, might wreak on the policies that affected their work. Trump first announced his funding priorities for 2018 in March of last year, and it was just as many researchers had feared. His administration’s proposal called for significant boosts in military and border-security spending and historically large cuts for science and health agencies, particularly the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Institutes of Health, and climate-research programs across the government. Congress ignored those priorities as it negotiated funding for fiscal year 2017, declining to get a head start on the president’s cuts. The federal spending bill passed and signed into law by Trump last May didn’t include significant cuts to science, technology, and health agencies, and even provided some substantial increases to some.

Under this bill, the National Institutes of Health would receive $37 billion, about $3 billion more—a 8.7 percent increase—from the previous fiscal year. The Trump administration, meanwhile, had proposed cutting the NIH’s budget by 22 percent. Every individual institute inside NIH would receive about a 5 percent increase, according to Hourihan’s analysis. The National Science Foundation would receive $7.8 billion, $295 million more than the previous year, which represents a 3.9 percent increase, and includes funding for the construction of three new oceanographic research vessels. Trump’s 2018 request didn’t specify cuts to the NSF, but his request for fiscal year 2019, released last month, called for the foundation’s budget to be cut by 30 percent. His administration later reversed course and said it would leave the NSF’s 2019 budget untouched. The bill would keep the budget of the Environmental Protection Agency, a favorite target of the Trump administration, flat. The White House sought to gut the EPA’s budget by 31 percent. The Department of Energy’s Office of Science would get $6.26 billion, $868 million more, representing a 16 percent increase. The Trump administration had asked for a 17 percent decrease. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration would receive $5.9 billion, an increase of $234 million, or 4 percent. The U.S. Geological Survey would get $1.1 billion, an increase of $63 million, or 6 percent, and the number of its climate-science centers would be spared from reductions.