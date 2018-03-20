With wide three-toed hooves and no thumbs, Sudan could neither swipe right nor swipe left. But last April, he joined Tinder anyway, making him the only northern white rhino on the dating network. He was, indeed, the only male northern white rhino on the entire planet, and anyone who swiped right on his profile was asked to donate to research into artificially breeding rhinos. “I don’t mean to be too forward, but the fate of my species literally depends on me,” Sudan’s profile read. On Monday, Sudan died at Kenya’s Ol Pejeta Conservancy. At the age of 45, Sudan was an elderly rhino who suffered from various age-related problems and infections. After his health took a dramatic downturn, a team of vets made the decision to euthanize him. His death means that the total northern white rhino population on Earth stands at just two: Sudan’s daughter, Najin, and his granddaughter, Fatu. Neither was born in the wild. Sudan’s death is certainly a tragedy—the heartbreaking end of a momentous individual life, and a moment of symbolic import for the world. But it doesn’t really change the fate of the northern white rhino, which was already functionally extinct long before Sudan died. After all, both Najin and Fatu are highly inbred, and neither of them are capable of reproducing naturally. The only way to save the northern white is to now artificially inseminate their eggs with stored sperm from Sudan and other males, and implant the resulting eggs into females of the closely related southern white rhino.

In the 1960s, an estimated 2,300 northern white rhinos still lived in the wild. But in the following decades, pseudoscientific beliefs about the medical properties of rhino horn created a lethal demand that poachers rushed to fill. By the early 1990s, there were just a few dozen left. In 2008, the creature was believed to be extinct in the wild. Sudan escaped the fate of his wild peers. In 1975, he was captured by animal trappers at the age of 2, and moved to Dvůr Králové Zoo in the Czech Republic. In 2009, he and three others—Najin, Fatu, and an unrelated male, Suni—were moved to the Ol Pejeta Conservancy to take part in a last-ditch breeding program. It didn’t work. Even when rhinos mated, none of the females achieved a confirmed pregnancy. In 2014, Suni died. Now, Sudan has joined him. It’s important to note that the white rhino is not extinct. The northern white is one of two subspecies that are separated by around a million years of evolution. And the other subspecies—the southern white—is something of a success story. At the end of the 19th century, it was down to just a few dozen southern white rhinos, clinging to existence in a single South African reserve. Now, there are more than 20,000 of them in the wild—more than any other rhino subspecies. Still, that incredible comeback is precarious. Most of the southern whites live on private lands in South Africa, but as their numbers have grown, their value has fallen. An increasing number of landowners are “seeking to get rid of their rhino,” according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. This, combined with the ongoing threat of poachers, threatens to reverse the successes of the last century.