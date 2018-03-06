When the current dragged the giant squid toward a Spanish beach in October 2016, the creature was already near death. Wounded and suffocating, she stayed alive in the shallows—far from the deep, frigid ocean she came from—long enough for a tourist to snap some photos. Then she died and washed ashore. Realizing he’d seen something unusual, the tourist, Javier Onicol, called up the president of a conservation nonprofit, who immediately called the marine ecologist Ángel Guerra. “It was incredible to me,” says Guerra, who outlined this chain of communication. Roughly one giant squid (Architeuthis dux) washes up dead in northern Spain each year, but none had ever been glimpsed alive outside of Japanese waters. Any live sightings of these cephalopods are vanishingly rare. Even in death, the squid was an opportunity for scientists. Guerra rushed to the beach on the Bares peninsula, where he found the carcass, the size of a large adult man, still “very fresh.” He and his colleagues at the Instituto de Investigaciones Marinas, part of the Spanish National Research Council, set out to learn how the squid had met her end.

What they ultimately found added new detail to the hazy life story of giant squid. These elusive animals, it seems, sometimes turn pirate. A few days after the squid washed ashore, Guerra donned a smock and rubber boots and cut into its carcass. She was an immature female weighing in at 105 kilograms, or 231 pounds. Her mantle—the part that’s not the arms—measured 122 centimeters, or 4 feet. (In Spanish, the giant squid is calamar gigante.) On the table, her limbs resembled a tangled heap of fresh sausage. Guerra looked for clues to what had killed the squid. Her body was free of parasites, which sometimes kill marine animals. But she had a long, deep gash in the right side of her mantle. Squid have eight arms and two longer tentacles; both of her tentacles had been severed at the base. And her skin was gouged and spotted with the outlines of suckers. The sucker marks suggested a battle with another large cephalopod. There are only two squid species in the area big enough to fight a giant squid. One is the neon flying squid. But its suckers don’t match the shape of the Bares squid’s wounds. The other is the Dana octopus squid. But this species has hooks instead of suckers. That meant the Bares squid’s attacker must have been a fellow giant squid. Based on the diameter of the sucker scars, the attacker was substantially larger—between 150 and 170 kilograms, Guerra says. This also means the attacker was another female, since male giant squid are much smaller.