As one of the driest places on Earth, Chile’s Atacama Desert is one of the last places you’d expect a trip to be ruined by rain. Dirk Schulze-Makuch happened to be so lucky. In early 2015, he was preparing for field work in the Atacama, which he expressly chose because he was hunting for life in extreme—i.e., dry—conditions. (On Earth, only the Dry Valley in Antarctica is drier than the Atacama.) Then in March, a freak rainstorm hit. “You had to prepare everything months before, and then, heck, it’s raining,” says Schulze-Makuch, an astrobiologist at the Technical University of Berlin. But there was an upside. The March shower gave the team a unique opportunity to study what happens when the Atacama’s hyperarid regions—the driest of the dry—finally get water. After a rare rainstorm, the more humid parts of the Atacama actually grow a spectacular carpet of flowers, but the hyperarid sections stay barren to the eye. There is nothing to see but soil and rock. “It’s difficult to describe. It’s nearly a different planet. It’s kind of lifeless,” says Schulze-Makuch.

Not entirely. His team found that microbial life blooms even in the hyperarid regions after rain. And when Schulze-Makuch’s team returned in 2016, then again in 2017, they found microbial life diminished but seemingly still active. Scientists have found DNA of microbes in the Atacama before. They have even, in some cases, coaxed microbes from the Atacama to multiply on petri dishes. But it’s unclear whether these tiny life forms are permanent Atacama dwellers or just transient microorganisms, carried by desert gusts. “The question is, well, are these creatures coming here to die, or are they able to survive waiting for water,” says Armando Azua-Bustos, a researcher at the Center of Astrobiology in Madrid who was not involved in the study. This new paper strongly suggests they can survive in the desert soil. (Schulze-Makuch’s team focused on microbes that live in the desert’s soil, from the surface to a foot underground. There are, separately, microbes that live several feet lower in salt rocks, which absorb what little water there is in the soil. It’s unlikely the microbes Schulze-Makuch’s team studied can access this deeper water source.) To prove that these microbes are actually alive, Schulze-Makuch’s team used a whole suite of methods. “They really threw the book at it,” says Julia Neilson, a soil scientist at the University of Arizona. Ordinary DNA sequencing, for example, can pick up dead cells. So the team specifically picked out intact and presumably live cells, sequencing their DNA separately. They also looked for evidence of active life: enzymes, a molecule called ATP known as the “currency of energy” in cells, DNA replication, and other molecules present when a cell is living and breathing. They found all of these when they looked in 2015.