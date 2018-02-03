Many things are happening all around the world, but on the East Coast of the United States, it’s currently very warm. Very warm. Half-the-continent-is-asking-whether-you-can-wear-shorts-to-work-in-February warm. Here’s some context. On Tuesday, temperatures sat well at or above 70 degrees Fahrenheit from Massachusetts to Miami. Boston broke its record for the warmest night ever recorded in the month of February, at a balmy 50 degrees Fahrenheit. More than 1,100 miles South, in Tampa, Florida, daytime temperatures rose to 89 degrees Fahrenheit, the warmest temperature ever-recorded there in the month of February. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh also set all-time February records. [250 pm Tue 2/20] The temp at Boston has climbed to 69 degrees, and at Worcester the temp has reached 66. The breaks the record high for today's date at both locations. #MAwx — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 20, 2018 Wednesday will also be nice. Across the eastern half of the country, temperatures will rise above 70 degrees, with warmer air the farther south you go. If Washington, D.C., hits 80 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday—which is entirely possible—it will be the earliest 80-degree Fahrenheit day ever recorded in the nation’s capital, where weather logs go back more than a century.

How to make sense of all this heat? Here are three perspectives. 1. From a meteorology perspective, the heat is the result of two air patterns currently interacting over North America. There’s a huge heat dome off the coast of Georgia and northern Florida. Air is moving clockwise around the dome, creating a conveyor belt of warm, moist tropical air from the Gulf of Mexico. At the same time, there’s a huge cold front moving across North America, sweeping warm air in front of it. As it plows eastward, it’s restoring wintertime temperatures. The Washington Post’s Angela Fritz notes that as the cold front moved across Oklahoma City on Tuesday, temperatures dropped 21 degrees—in just four minutes. It’s clear that all this warmth is unusual. According to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, the eastern half of North America is almost 10 degrees Celsius (or 18 degrees Fahrenheit) above normal: Temperatures on February 20, 2018, Compared to the Historic Daily Average But are these temperatures—the ones we’re feeling today—the result of global warming? Without a few weeks of research, it’s hard for climate scientists to say for sure. But they can say a lot: 2. From a climatological perspective, it’s time to get used to the winter heat. One big sign of human-caused climate change is warmer winters. According to Climate Central, a nonpartisan group that researches the effects of climate change, winters in Minneapolis are now six degrees Fahrenheit warmer than they were in 1970. Winters in Burlington, Vermont, are seven degrees Fahrenheit warmer.