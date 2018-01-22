Updated on January 22, 2018 As the wheels of the U.S. government ground to a halt Friday at midnight, thousands of federal employees prepared to face days or weeks without work or pay until their offices reopened. Some employees will continue working through the government shutdown, however, including the three with the longest commute: NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Joseph Acaba, and Scott Tingle. Despite the political tussle that closed most of the government on Saturday, the American part of the International Space Station remains open for business. Mission-control staff, considered “essential” personnel, will keep working, too, to support the astronauts. Phew. And, well, obviously! After all, NASA can’t exactly press pause on the work of keeping humans alive in microgravity 200 miles above Earth, even if Congress missed the deadline for the government running out of money. “To protect the life of the crew as well as the assets themselves, we would continue to support planned operations of the ISS during any funding hiatus,” states a NASA plan, published in November, that outlines protocols for a potential government shutdown.

In addition to the ISS, NASA will continue with “space-launch hardware processing activities, which are necessary to prevent harm to life or property.” This could mean continuing work on the James Webb Space Telescope, which has undergone months of testing at Johnson Space Center in Houston in preparation for its launch in spring 2019. Satellite missions that are in orbit and operating will keep humming along, while the work on satellite missions that haven’t launched yet would be suspended. As for staff on the ground, NASA headquarters advises the directors of its various centers around the country on who should keep working and who should stay home. Employees in both categories are furloughed, made to wait for their pay until after Congress approves funding legislation. The number of employees at all of the agency’s facilities would shrink dramatically. According to a chart included in NASA’s shutdown plan, based on 2015 staffing levels, the workforce at the Goddard Spaceflight Center in Maryland, the agency’s largest facility by staff size, would be reduced from 3,244 to 221. Two hundred twenty-six employees would remain on call in case of emergencies. At Johnson Space Center, a staff of 3,095 would dwindle to 175, with 398 on call. NASA centers and facilities close to the public, and the agency suspends use of its website and any streaming of its operations online. This means that, if the shutdown continues until next week, a space walk outside the ISS scheduled for Tuesday will not be televised.