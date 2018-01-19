The President of the United States of America once lambasted the reality TV show Shark Tank. It would seem that he’s not too keen on actual shark tanks, either. Based on an interview with the adult actress Stephanie Clifford, who performs under the name Stormy Daniels, it appears that Donald Trump is afraid of sharks. That the self-avowed least racist person is deathly scared of great whites. “You could see the television from the little dining-room table, and he was watching Shark Week, and he was watching a special about the U.S.S. something and it sank, and it was like the worst shark attack in history,” Clifford recalls. “He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks. He was like, ‘I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.’” This is, of course, one person’s telling. But as is typical for Trump, there really is a tweet for everything: Sorry folks, I'm just not a fan of sharks - and don’t worry, they will be around long after we are gone. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2013 It’s a pity. In an era of fake news, when evidence is treated as a political plaything, and when people try to will things into reality just by repeatedly saying them, here is one, timeless, inarguable, unquestionable, wholly objective statement of pure, unadulterated fact:

All of this is bad news for sharks, which are among the most threatened group of backboned animals around. A large team of scientists led by Nick Dulvy has estimated that a quarter of shark and ray species are threatened with extinction. Several haven’t been seen in decades. The common skate is critically endangered. Overfishing is to blame. Every year, between 26 and 73 million sharks and rays are caught deliberately, stripped of their fins, and left to die, to sate the East Asian market for shark-fin soup. That’s especially tragic since the shark meat adds no flavor to the soup—only texture. The consequences of these declines can be devastating. Since the 1970s, large sharks have nearly been eliminated from the eastern seaboard of the United States. Their absence allowed prey to flourish, including rays and skates that ate their way through the region’s scallops and shellfish, forcing fisheries to close. The loss of sharks ultimately meant loss of livelihoods. Their presence can do the opposite. Sharks and rays are such a draw for divers that, in the Bahamas, they generate an estimate $114 million for the economy every year—around 1.3 percent of the nation’s GDP. Sharks, then, are linchpins. They hold their worlds together. Think about a coral reef and you’ll probably picture the vivid splendor of Finding Nemo, with multitudes of kaleidoscopic fish swimming about in the open. In reality, a healthy coral reef is one where small fish cower within the corals because the open waters are swarming with sharks and other large predators. If you dive into the water and come face-to-face with a shark, you know that things are right with the world.