A roar pierced the air at Cape Canaveral in Florida for a few seconds Wednesday. The sound was the cry of the engines on the Falcon Heavy, a massive launch vehicle developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The Heavy had been hauled to the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center for a brief but crucial test that will determine whether the rocket is ready for its maiden flight, which Musk has said will take place later this month. The milestone, known as a static-fire test, involved securely anchoring the Falcon Heavy to the launchpad, loading it with propellant, and then igniting its 27 engines at full thrust. For several seconds, plumes of thick smoke billowed out from the base of the launchpad and created a big white cloud. Musk tweeted shortly after the static fire that the test was “good.” Falcon Heavy hold-down firing this morning was good. Generated quite a thunderhead of steam. Launching in a week or so. pic.twitter.com/npaqatbNir — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 24, 2018 SpaceX did not broadcast the test online, but the action was livestreamed on social media by journalists staked out on a beach nearby. The action starts at about the 16:22 mark: #FalconHeavy static fire https://t.co/Lugzbp7Yr2 — Chris G - NSF (@ChrisG_NSF) January 24, 2018 A static-fire test, designed to check the engines and various systems of a rocket, is the final step in preparations before a launch. The engines fired at full power Wednesday.

The Heavy was pulled upright on launchpad 39A, the site of launches during the Apollo and Space Shuttle programs, for the test the second week of January. Reporters and other observers clung to computer screens and waited. A six-hour window for the static-fire test that opened that week came and went, and the test was rescheduled again and again, until this Wednesday. For a few stressful days, it looked like the federal government threatened to delay the test for days or even weeks. The process resembled a precarious game of Jenga. “We’re stepping through this carefully, it’s a beast of a vehicle,” explained Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s president and chief operating officer, during an appearance January 11 at an aerospace conference in Texas. And what a beast it is. The 230-foot-tall Falcon Heavy is essentially a monster mashup of three Falcon 9 cores—two of which have already flown solo. It can produce a maximum thrust at liftoff of more than 5 million pounds, which would make the rocket, if it flies, the most powerful rocket in operation, ahead of the Delta IV Heavy, manufactured by the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin. While the Heavy will carry only a Tesla car on its maiden launch, SpaceX says it will be able to lift 119,000 pounds of cargo into orbit. Musk hopes the Heavy will someday transport astronauts and hefty payloads to the moon and Mars.