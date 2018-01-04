The dress rehearsal is a critical part of any performance. The often nerve-wracking event requires a seamless run-through, a check of every detail, assurances that everyone knows the script by heart. The jitters, oh, the jitters. If you bungle the preparations for opening night, there’s a good chance you’re not ready for the big show. The cast at SpaceX may be feeling some of those jitters now as they approach their own dress rehearsal: A major test of the Falcon Heavy that will determine whether the rocket is ready to launch later this month. This key milestone—the static-fire test—will take place next week, Elon Musk said Thursday in a post on Instagram, setting up the massive rocket for its maiden flight at the end of the month at Cape Canaveral in Florida. SpaceX is currently getting ready for its first launch of the new year, of a supersecret U.S. government payload known as Zuma, on one of its Falcon 9 rockets, scheduled for Saturday from the same site.

After that, all eyes will turn to the Falcon Heavy, a monster of a rocket consisting of three Falcon 9 first-stage cores, with a second stage at the top of the middle one. The Heavy has 27 engines to the Falcon 9’s nine, capable of producing a maximum thrust at liftoff of more than 5 million pounds. SpaceX has said the thrust is equivalent to about 18 Boeing 747 airplanes all taking off at the same time. All three cores will return to Earth, with two touching down on land and one landing on a drone ship at sea. SpaceX hopes that the Heavy will someday launch astronauts and hefty payloads to the moon and Mars. But first, the dress rehearsal. When it’s time, engineers will stand the 230-foot-tall rocket upright on the launchpad, make sure it’s strapped down tight, fuel up, and then ignite all 27 of its engines for a few seconds. Static-fire tests are customary checks designed to ensure launch vehicles are ready to fly. As is common in rocket science, test-firing is considered pretty boring until something blows up. In September 2016, a Falcon 9 rocket exploded on the launchpad while it was being fueled for the test. The explosion destroyed the rocket and its $200 million payload, an Israeli communications satellite, and the resulting fire damaged one of the launchpads at Cape Canaveral. While SpaceX investigated the cause, Musk described it as “the most difficult and complex failure we have ever had in 14 years.” The company eventually determined the problem stemmed from a breach in the rocket’s second-stage liquid-oxygen tank.