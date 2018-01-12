On Friday morning in China, a rocket blasted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the Sichuan province with a pair of navigation satellites bound for orbit around Earth. As the rocket climbed higher and higher, the four strap-on boosters that launched with it began to fall away. This is supposed to happen; the boosters provide extra lift in the minutes after launch, and when they burn through their fuel, they separate and fall back down to Earth. The satellites made it safely into orbit. But back on the ground, there were flames. One of those four discarded boosters had landed near a town in the Guangxi region and exploded. Video captured by onlookers and shared on social media shows the booster falling from the sky and striking the ground behind buildings. Screams are heard as flames erupt when it makes contact. Other footage shows bystanders approaching the flaming wreckage in a grassy area. Flames billow out from one end of the booster, and the ground is littered with chunks of debris.

The incident, which was first reported by Andrew Jones at GB Times, is actually not uncommon in China. Three of the country’s four launch facilities—Xichang in the Sichuan province, Jiuquan in the Gobi desert in Mongolia, and Taiyuan in the Shanxi province—are located deep inland, hundreds of miles from open water. For China to send satellites and other payloads into space from these spots, rockets must fly over land. The setup contrasts that of the U.S. and other nations that host rocket launches, where facilities are located near the coastline and rockets travel over oceans as they ascend. China started developing a fleet of expendable “Long March” rockets in the mid-1960s. The program is named for a historic trek across the country by Chinese communists in the 1930s, which led to the emergence of Mao Zedong as their leader until his death in 1976. Several iterations of the rocket have been developed since the maiden launch in 1970, including the Long March 3B that flew on Friday. China designates some areas around their launch facilities as zones for discarded debris, like strap-on boosters. Most of these zones are rural regions. The photo at the top of this story, for example, shows some hardware that fell in a field in the Jiangxi province in December 2016. Xichang is located in a remote area, but remote doesn’t mean empty. “It’s in the middle of nowhere, and yet, around the launch site, there are villages, there worker’s dorms,” said Joan Johnson-Freese, a national-security affairs professor at the U.S. Naval War College who has studied space security for 20 years.

There were no reports of injuries Friday. Boosters are supposed to exhaust their toxic propellant before they detach, but exposure to them on the ground could still pose some health risks to people who come near, Jones writes. China calculates where launch leftovers might fall and tries to warn nearby residents, but remnants can—and have—struck both people and buildings. In 2015, part of a booster of a Long March 4C rocket struck a house in Shanxi after a launch from the Taiyuan facility, cutting a sizable hole into the roof. In 1996, a Long March rocket carrying a U.S.-manufactured satellite crashed into a hillside 22 seconds after liftoff at Xichang. Xinhua, China’s state-run news agency, reported that the accident killed six people and injured 57, but some suspect the toll was much higher. “That, in fact, might be a realistic number for the casualties among the technical personnel involved in preparing the mission,” wrote Anatoly Zak, a space journalist, of the official tally, in Air & Space magazine in 2013. “We may never know how many local villagers died, although the numbers could easily have run into the hundreds, which would make the accident the worst disaster in launch history.” So if launching rockets over land can be so dangerous, why did China build its facilities so far inland? China built three launch facilities between the 1950s and 1970s, during the Cold War. In 1958, the Jiuquan facility opened as part of Mao’s ambitious plan to match the ballistic-missile capabilities of the Soviet Union and the United States, and the Chinese leader insisted they be as far away from its international borders as possible, out of reach of the enemy, said Johnson-Freese.