This past year, reporters on The Atlantic’s science, technology, and health desks worked tirelessly, writing hundreds of stories. Each of those stories is packed with facts that surprised us, delighted us, and in some cases, unsettled us. Instead of picking our favorite stories, we decided to round up a small selection of the most astonishing things we learned in 2017. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did, and we hope you’ll be back for more in 2018:
- The record for the longest top spin is over 51 minutes. Your fidget spinner probably won’t make it past 60 seconds.
- Flamingos have self-locking legs, which makes them more stable on one leg than on two.
- If your home furnace emits some methane pollution on the last day of 2017, it’ll almost certainly leave the atmosphere by 2030—but it could still be raising global sea levels in 2817.
- By analyzing enough Facebook likes, an algorithm can predict someone’s personality better than their friends and family can.
- There are cliff-hanging nests in northern Greenland that have been used continuously for 2,500 years by families of the largest falcons in the world. Researchers read the layers of bird poop in the nests like tree rings.
- Hippos can’t swim.
- Six-month-old babies can understand basic words like mouth and nose. They even know that concepts like mouth and nose are more related than nose and bottle.
- Most common eastern North American tree species have been mysteriously shifting west since 1980.
- In 2016, Waymo’s virtual cars logged 2.5 billion miles in simulated versions of California, Texas, and Arizona.
- America’s emergency 9-1-1 calling infrastructure is so old that there are some parts you can’t even replace anymore when they break.
- The transmitters on the Voyager spacecraft have as much power as refrigerator light bulbs, but they still ping Earth every day from billions of miles away.
- By one estimate, one-third of Americans currently in their early 20s will never get married.
- Donald Trump has a long and gif-heavy presence on the early web.
- Somewhere around 10,000 U.S. companies—including the majority of the Fortune 500—still assess employees based on the Myers-Briggs test.
- Humans have inadvertently created an artificial bubble around Earth, formed when radio communications from the ground interact with high-energy particles in space. This bubble is capable of shielding the planet from potentially dangerous space weather like solar flares.
- Climate-change-linked heat waves are already making tens of thousands of Americans sleep worse.
- China poured more concrete from 2011 to 2013 than America did during the entire 20th century.
- A lay minister and math Ph.D. was the best checkers player in the world for 40 years, spawning a computer scientist’s obsessive quest to solve the entire game to prove the man could be beaten.
- There is a huge waterfall in Antarctica, where the Nansen Ice Shelf meets the sea.
- On Facebook, Russian trolls created and promoted dual events on May 21, 2016, bringing Muslim and anti-Muslim Americans into real-world conflict at an Islamic center in Houston.
- Boxer crabs wield sea anemones like boxing gloves, and if they lose one of these allies, they can make another by ripping the remaining one in half and cloning it.
- Cocktail napkins on airplanes may be essentially useless to travelers, but to airlines they are valuable space for advertising.
- Scientists can figure out the storm tracks of 250-year-old winter squalls by reading a map hidden in tree rings across the Pacific Northwest.
- On islands, deer are occasionally spotted licking small animals, like cats and foxes—possibly because the ocean breeze makes everything salty.
- People complained of an “epidemic of fake news” in 1896.
- Languages worldwide have more words for describing warm colors than cool colors.
- Turkeys are twice as big as they were in 1960, and most of that change is genetic.
- Two Chinese organizations control over half of the global Bitcoin-mining operations—and by now, they might control more. If they collaborate (or collude), the blockchain technology that supposedly secures Bitcoin could be compromised.
- U.S. physicians prescribe 3,150 percent of the necessary amount of opioids.
- Physicists discovered a new “void” in the Great Pyramid of Giza using cosmic rays.
- Daily and seasonal temperature variations can trigger rockfalls, even if the temperature is always above freezing, by expanding and contracting rocks until they crack.
- The eight counties with the largest declines in life expectancy since 1980 are all in the state of Kentucky.
- The decline of sales in luxury timepieces has less to do with the rise of smartwatches and more to do with the rising cost of gold, the decline of the British pound, and a crackdown on Chinese corruption.
- Spider silk is self-strengthening; it can suck up chemicals from the insects it touches to make itself stronger.
- Intelligence doesn’t make someone more likely to change their mind. People with higher IQs are better at crafting arguments to support a position—but only if they already agree with it.
- Among the strangest and yet least-questioned design choices of internet services is that every service must be a global service.
- Steven Gundry, one of the main doctors who has contributed to Goop, believes Mercola.com, a prominent anti-vaccine site, is a site that gives “very useful health advice.”
- At many pumpkin- and squash-growing competitions, entries are categorized by color: Any specimen that’s at least 80 percent orange is a pumpkin, and everything else is a squash.
- Only 2 percent of all U.S. Google employees are black, and only 4 percent are Hispanic. In tech-oriented positions, the numbers fall to 1 percent and 3 percent, respectively.
- The weight of the huge amount of water Hurricane Harvey dumped on Texas pushed the earth’s crust down 2 centimeters.
- Russian scientists plan to re-wild the Arctic with bioengineered woolly mammoths.
- The NASA spacecraft orbiting Jupiter can never take the same picture of the gas planet because the clouds of its atmosphere are always moving, swirling into new shapes and patterns.
- During sex, male cabbage white butterflies inject females with packets of nutrients. The females chew their way into these with a literal vagina dentata, and genitals that double as a souped-up stomach.
- If all people want from apps is to see new stuff scroll onto the screen, it might not matter if that content is real or fake.
- Cardiac stents are extremely expensive and popular, and yet they don’t appear to have any definite benefits outside of acute heart attacks.
- Animal-tracking technology is just showing off at this point: Researchers can glue tiny barcodes to the backs of carpenter ants in a lab and scan them repeatedly to study the insects’ movements.
- One recommendation from a happiness expert is to build a “pride shrine,” which is a place in your house that you pass a lot where you put pictures that trigger pleasant memories, or diplomas or awards that remind you of accomplishments.
- Some ancient rulers, including Alexander the Great, executed a substitute king after an eclipse, as a kind of sacrificial hedge.
- A colon-cancer gene found in Utah can be traced back to a single Mormon pioneer couple from the 1840s.
- In November and December 2016, 92,635 people called the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line to ask for turkey-cooking advice. That’s an average of over 1,500 calls per day.
- In the United States as a whole, less than 1 percent of the land is hardscape. In cities, up to 40 percent is impervious.
- Half of murdered women are killed by their romantic partners.
- Among the Agta hunter-gatherers of the Philippines, storytelling is valued more than hunting, fishing, or basically any other skill.
- The familiar metal tokens in the board game Monopoly didn’t originally come with the game, to save costs. Popular bracelet charms of the Great Depression were only added to the box later.
- Thanks to the internet, American parents are seeking out more unique names for their children, trying to keep them from fading into the noise of Google. The median boy’s name in 2015 (Luca) was given to one out of every 782 babies, whereas the median boy’s name in 1955 (Edward) was given to one out of every 100 babies.
- America’s five most valuable companies are all located on the Pacific Coast between Northern California and Seattle.
- President Kennedy secretly had Addison’s disease, a hormonal disorder, which he treated with injections of amphetamines and steroids from Max Jacobson, a doctor whose nickname was “Dr. Feelgood.”
- Some of the most distant stars in the Milky Way were actually “stolen” from a nearby galaxy as the two passed near each other.
- Hummingbirds drink in an unexpected way: Their tongues bloom open like a flower when they hit nectar, and close on the way out to grab some of the sweet liquid.
- New York City has genetically distinct uptown and downtown rats.
- The search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 created one of the most detailed maps of the deep ocean ever.
- People who can’t find opioids are taking an over-the-counter diarrhea drug. Some are consuming as many as 400 to 500 pills a day.
- It used to take 10,000 pounds of pork pancreas to make one pound of insulin. (Insulin is now made by genetically engineered microbes.)
- Astronauts on the International Space Station can’t enjoy the yummy aromas of hot meals like we can on Earth because heat dissipates in all different directions in microgravity.
- “Sex addiction” isn’t recognized by the psychiatric community in any official capacity, and it’s actually a deeply problematic concept that risks absolving men of agency in sexual violence.
- The peculiar (and previously unidentified) laughter that was recorded for the Golden Record was—well, we won’t spoil it for you until you read the story.
- The oldest rocks on Earth, which are 4 billion years old, have signs of life in them, which suggests that the planet was biological from its very infancy.
- Fire ants form giant floating rafts during floods. But you can break up the rafts with dish soap.
- Until this year, no one knew about a whole elaborate system of lymphatic vessels in our brains.
- People are worse storytellers when their listeners don’t vocally indicate they’re paying attention by saying things like “uh-huh” and “mm-hmm.”
- China’s new radio telescope is large enough to hold two bowls of rice for every human being on the planet.
- Scientists calculated that if everyone in the United States switched from eating beef to eating beans, we could still get around halfway to President Obama’s 2020 climate goals.
- The reason that dentistry is a separate discipline from medicine can be traced back to an event in 1840 known as the “historic rebuff”—when two self-trained dentists asked the University of Maryland at Baltimore if they could add dental training to the curriculum at the college of medicine. The physicians said no.
- Naked mole rats can survive for 18 minutes without any oxygen at all.