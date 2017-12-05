While dozens of people have lived there over the years—including six right now—the International Space Station is unlike any other home. Its residents sleep zipped into bags tethered to the wall so they don’t float away. They pee into a plastic hose that suctions urine into a processor and then turns it into drinking water. Their showers require squeezing globs of water out of pouches. But just like in homes found on Earth, the residents of the International Space Station share their space with thousands of invisible roommates: bacteria. A team of microbiologists at the University of California recently sought to examine the population of microbes on the station. They wanted to see how the ecosystem orbiting 200 miles above Earth would resemble that of homes—and the people who inhabit them—below. They collected swab samples from more than a dozen surfaces on the station and compared them to microbes that were taken from surfaces in terrestrial households and different spots on the human body.

The researchers say the ISS turned out more species-rich than they expected. They identified 12,554 species of microbes, most of them harmless. They found that the composition of microbes of the space staton and a typical household was significantly different, but the microbes on the station more closely resembled home surfaces than human ones. These results are both surprising and unsurprising. The researchers had expected to find differences in the microbial ecosystems between the space station and terrestrial homes. “Unlike the ISS, homes on Earth are exposed to a variety of sources of microbes, including the outdoor air, tracked-in soil, plants, pets, and human inhabitants,” the study authors write. On the ISS, you can’t exactly crack open a window to let some fresh air in. These conditions would seem to suggest that the microbes living on the surfaces of the station would have more in common with the ones residing on the humans inside it. And yet, the researches found the microbes to be “more similar to the surfaces of human homes on Earth than it is to human bodies.” So the microbes on the ISS don’t match up with the ones found in houses or on bodies, but they’re still more like ones living on your kitchen counter than on your skin. The findings were published Tuesday in the journal PeerJ. In May 2014, Koichi Wakata, an astronaut from Japan and the crew commander at the time, swabbed 15 surfaces around the station, including telephones, laptop keyboards, handrails, and air vents. In the station’s microgravity environment, microbe-carrying dust tends to accumulate in air filters rather than surfaces.