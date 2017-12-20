Hundreds of millions of miles away, in the orbit of Saturn, on the surface of Titan, the planet’s largest moon, rests a piece of human-made technology. Huygens, a nine-foot-wide, saucer-shaped probe, was dropped by the passing Cassini spacecraft and parachuted down to the surface in 2005. For a precious 72 minutes after it landed, Huygens transmitted data back to Earth, including image after image of its surroundings. There they were—gullies, the kind that on Earth are etched into rocky terrain by flowing water. Scientists watched, enthralled, as views of an alien land flashed across computer screens, marking humanity’s first look at the surface of a moon that wasn’t their own. Then Huygens, out of battery power, went dead; its demise was, as grim as it seems, part of the plan. Huygens remains in the spot where it landed, a dusty monument to the desire to glimpse, even briefly, the worlds in our solar system. But a new piece of technology may be on its way. Not to land on Titan, but to hover—getting just close enough to reveal secrets.

A mission to send a drone-like spacecraft to study Titan received approval and funding from NASA Wednesday. Dragonfly, a dual-quadcopter, would launch in the mid-2020s and, upon arrival, hop from one spot over Titan’s surface to the next, searching for signs of life. The funding comes from NASA’s New Frontiers program, a competition for exploration proposals that has produced several well-known and successful robotic missions in the solar system: New Horizons, which flew past Pluto in 2015; Juno, which currently orbits Jupiter; and OSIRIS-REx, which is on its way to an asteroid called Bennu, where it will carve out some surface material and return the sample back to Earth. The Dragonfly mission, led by Elizabeth Turtle, a planetary scientist at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, now has $4 million and one year to complete its concept. So does the second mission NASA approved today, the Comet Astrobiology Exploration Sample Return (CAESAR) that would target a comet that approaches the sun about every six-and-a-half years. But only one of these missions will actually launch—NASA will choose between them in 2019. Related Stories A Crucial Ingredient for Life on Saturn's Largest Moon

The Disappearing Act on Saturn’s Largest Moon

Scientists May Have Finally Discovered Waves on Titan Titan, the largest of Saturn’s moons, has long mystified scientists. The moon is wrapped in a dense, planetlike atmosphere mostly made of nitrogen. Spacecraft like Voyager 1 and Cassini have detected a plethora of complex and organic molecules in the atmosphere that are also found on Earth. Robotic missions have also revealed Titan has a similar liquid process to the water cycle on Earth, but with a different chemical compound: methane, the main ingredient of natural gas. On Titan, methane clouds release methane rains that feed methane lakes and seas and streams that can erode the rocky landscapes. This makes Titan, like Earth, an ocean world. All together, these features mean Titan is one of the best candidates for life in our solar system.