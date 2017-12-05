Of course, the recent wave of sexual-harassment allegations in politics have shown that people of all parties are capable of mistreating women. But this Pew survey and others reveal how, even though society’s ideas about gender are changing rapidly, Republicans are less likely to endorse those changes.

The headline on the big new gender survey from the Pew Research Center begins, “On Gender Differences, No Consensus”— and that could have been the report’s entire conclusion, too. The survey, released today, reveals deep divides in Americans’ perspectives on gender norms, including by political affiliation:

A poll conducted by PRRI and The Atlantic between October 5 and October 9 of last year found Trump supporters were more likely than Clinton supporters to feel that society punishes men just for acting like men. In that poll, Republicans, conservatives, and Trump supporters were also far more likely than liberals, Democrats, or Clinton supporters to think that society was becoming “soft.”

Social-science research suggests gender beliefs are an inherent part of what it means to be a liberal or conservative. As NPR’s Hidden Brain team reported, Republicans tend to have a “strict father” view of the world, in which strong figures decide what is best for the family (or the country). Democrats, meanwhile, tend to support the “nurturant parent” model, in which parents (and leaders) “feel their job is to empathize with their child, to know what their child needs, and to have open two-way discussions with their child,” the NPR reporters write. Those fundamental beliefs might later map onto more positive views of masculinity, in Republicans, and more free-flowing ideas about rules for men and women, in the case of Democrats. In academic studies, people are even more likely to describe the GOP in masculine terms, and the Democrats in feminine ones.

The 2016 election revealed a desire for better wages and conditions for working-class people of both parties. But on cultural issues—including gender—there still seems to be “no consensus.”