In August 1976, a 44-year-old headmaster named Mabalo Lokela arrived back in the town of Yambuku in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, after two weeks spent touring with a local mission. A few days after his return, he checked into the local hospital with nosebleeds, dysentery, and a fever. The doctors treated him for malaria, but to no avail. Lokela got worse. In early September, two weeks after his first symptoms, he died. And meanwhile, other people who had come into contact with him started getting sick. Over the next three months, 318 people became infected, and 280 of them died. That outbreak, and another that took place simultaneously in South Sudan, alerted the world to the existence of a lethal new disease, which eventually took the name of the waterway on which Yambuku is situated—the Ebola River. Ebola is famously deadly, but not inevitably so. Around 12 percent of those who were infected in the Yambuku outbreak survived their brush with the disease, and many of them are still around today. They’ve lived through seven more documented Ebola outbreaks in the DRC, the latest of which took place this May, less than 350 kilometers away from Yambuku. They’ve watched from afar as the biggest Ebola outbreak in history ravaged West Africa.

Compared to that epidemic, “the DRC’s outbreaks have been smaller and more isolated,” says Anne Rimoin at the University of California, Los Angeles, “and so too have these survivors. They’ve had no contact or follow-up.” They still bear the scars and social stigma of their experience with the virus. But they also carry defenses against it. Rimoin has shown that the original survivors’ blood still contains antibodies against Ebola. In some cases, people had antibodies that can destroy the virus outright, even after 41 years. “They should be immune to Ebola,” Rimoin says. Simply finding the survivors was a Herculean task. Medical records from that 1976 outbreak were nowhere to be found, so Rimoin had to ask the researchers who were on the scene to rummage through their files. Once she had a list, her team took several trips to Yambuku to search for the people behind the names. And since the town is so remote, every trip involved a chartered flight and a grueling drive. “It took maybe 9 hours in the dry season, and 20 hours in the rainy season,” Rimoin says. The team eventually tracked down 14 survivors who, according to Rimoin, were eager to take part in a new study. “They were very happy that there were people out there interested in hearing their stories and understanding what they had been through,” she says. “It may have been a long time ago, but they are still living the consequences of what they’ve suffered. Most of them lost family members. And when they emerged from the hospital, having narrowly survived a terrifying near-death experience, they found their homes had been burned to the ground for fear of contamination. Everything they owned had disappeared.”