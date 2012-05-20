In the summer of 1922, as Simeon Burt Wolbach and Marshall Hertig slid their scalpels into 13 common house mosquitoes, they had no idea that they were about to stumble across one of the most successful microbes on the planet, nor that a century later, their discovery could potentially save millions of lives.

In those dissected mosquitoes, the duo found a new bacterium, and 14 years later, Hertig christened it Wolbachia after his colleague. Having named it, they ignored it. But in the subsequent decades, long after Wolbach’s death in 1954, scientists started to realize that his bacterial namesake is omnipresent, devious, and powerful.

It infects around four in 10 species of insects and other arthropods, which are themselves the most diverse and numerous animals in the world. It manipulates the sex lives of its hosts, changing some from males to females and allowing others to clone themselves, all so that it can spread quickly into the next generation. It even contains multitudes of its own: Nestled within its genome is a virus, and hidden within that virus are genes that originally came from spiders.