It’s official. When it comes to climate change, there’s now literally everyone else—and then there’s the United States. Syria, the last remaining holdout from the Paris Agreement on climate change, announced at a United Nations meeting in Germany on Tuesday that it will sign the agreement. The Syrian Arab News Agency, a state-sponsored news outlet, also reported that the country’s legislature voted to ascend to the agreement last month. Its declaration means that the United States is the only country in the world that has rejected the treaty and promised to withdraw from it. If the news isn’t exactly pleasant for the Trump administration, which announced the intent to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement in June, it’s also something of a poor advertisement for the treaty itself. That Syria—war-torn, war-crime-committing Syria—has acceded to the Paris accord does not make an obvious case for the United States doing the same.

At the same time, Syria is committing to Paris now because every other country has already signed on. In Britain, France, Germany, Japan, and South Korea, the Paris Agreement is considered a relatively uncontroversial international achievement. “With Syria on board, now the entire world is resolutely committed to advancing climate action—all save one country,” said Paula Caballero, a climate-policy specialist at the World Resources Institute. “This should make the Trump administration pause and reflect on their ill-advised announcement about withdrawing from the Paris Agreement.” “Syria’s participation puts an exclamation point on the fact that the U.S. actions are contrary to the political actions, and the sincerely held beliefs, of every other country on the face of the Earth,” said Michael Oppenheimer, a professor of geosciences at Princeton University and a longtime observer of UN climate negotiations. The U.S. is “the only powerful country” that has disavowed the treaty, he said. “And that was the case from the day it withdrew.” “I find it ironic that the government of Syria would say that it wants to be involved [in the Paris Agreement] and that it cares so much in climate and things like CO2 gases,” said Heather Nauert, a spokesperson for the State Department, at a briefing on Tuesday. “If the government of Syria cared so much about what was put in the air, then it wouldn’t be gassing its own people.”

The People’s Assembly of Syria may not have made the decision to enter the Paris Agreement in the first place. Syria has been engaged in a horrific civil war since 2011, and the areas under government control are tightly ruled by President Bashar al-Assad. The United Nations has implicated Assad in war crimes, including sarin-gas attacks on Syrian children. Assad’s family has run the country since 1971. Syria has not yet submitted a plan to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions, as the Paris Agreement requires. In fact, preparing a plan to emit less carbon pollution is just about the only thing the Paris treaty requires. “I don’t know what the reasons are that Syria chose to focus on this now. It’s got enough problems and doesn’t want to be seen as an outlier in any other way,” Oppenheimer told me. Its ascension can also be seen as a kind of geopolitical troll. Since Nicaragua signed onto Paris last month, Syria was the only remaining country left out of the Paris process. Nicaragua gets almost all of its energy from renewable sources, and it declined to join the treaty in 2015 because it said the accord did not go far enough. Some analysts have argued that Syria’s decision to join the Paris treaty shows that the agreement is a weak or toothless document. The Paris Agreement, after all, sets few limits on its signatories. Most importantly, it allows countries to set their own emission-reduction goals, rather than imposing them as part of the treaty text.