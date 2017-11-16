On September 1, 1914, an old, trembling passenger pigeon named Martha died at Cincinnati Zoo. With her demise, her entire species slid into extinction. But in many ways, the species was already gone, for a solitary passenger pigeon is almost not a passenger pigeon at all. This is an animal that existed in gestalt. Its essence was in the flock. Passenger pigeons were once the most abundant bird in North America, and quite possibly the world. At their peak, there were a few billion of them, traversing the continent in gargantuan, nomadic flocks that would blacken the sky for hours as they passed overhead. Simon Pokagon, a Potawatomi author and leader, described them as “the grandest waterfall of America” and their sound as that of “distant thunder” or “an army of horses laden with sleigh bells.” And then, people started shooting them. They poisoned them, netted them, gassed them, hit them with sticks. In a matter of decades, the continent’s most common bird has been completely wiped out, down to the last individual. “It’s always astounded me how something could have that large a population and entirely disappear,” says Beth Shapiro from the University of California, Santa Cruz. “Why didn’t tiny populations survive somewhere in refugia? I mean, we are pretty good at murdering things, but how did we kill every one of them?”

These questions have been debated for decades. But Shapiro and her colleagues Gemma Murray and André Soares have found some new twists to the old answers by collecting bits of skin from around 200 passenger pigeons, whose century-old, taxidermied bodies sit in museums around the world. Using these samples, they sequenced the full genomes of four individuals, and compared them to the genome of the band-tailed pigeon—a close relative that still exists but lives in considerably smaller flocks. At first, nothing jumped out. On average, the passenger pigeon’s genome looked to be extremely diverse—two to three times more so than that of any other bird that had been sequenced thus far. That made sense, given how many of them there were. But averages are deceptive. DNA is packaged in chromosomes, and the team found that the genetic diversity at the ends of these chromosomes was exceptionally high, while the diversity in the middle was exceptionally low. The band-tailed pigeon doesn’t share the same pattern; its genome has roughly the same level of diversity throughout. Indeed, Shapiro had never seen anything like this before. This pattern—and the evolutionary forces that produced it—have important implications for understanding both why the passenger pigeon died out, and whether it'll be possible to bring it back. Here’s why the pattern exists. When animals have sex, their chromosomes mix and mingle, shuffling their genes into new groups. This process, known as recombination, breaks up blocks of genes, allowing natural selection to weed out the worst mutations and keep only the best ones. But in birds, recombination happens more often at the ends of chromosomes than in the middle.

Imagine that you’re going through your wardrobe trying to chuck out any clothes you hate, while keeping only the ones you love. Unfortunately, you find that some miscreant has stitched all the shirts, skirts, and pants together. If you want to keep a particular shirt, you’re forced to keep everything else that goes with it. That’s what happens in the middle of the pigeon’s chromosomes. Recombination is low, so genes stick together in large blocks, making it hard to select for one without getting all the hangers-on. But in your wardrobe, the hats, scarves, socks, and shoes are still free and loose, allowing you to consider each item individually and choose the best ones for your ensemble. Same goes for the ends of the passenger pigeon’s chromosomes: That’s why they’re more diverse than the middle. It’s commonly assumed that animals with massive populations should be genetically diverse. But “the passenger pigeon’s genome is that of both a low-diversity species and a high-diversity one,” says Ben Novak, who worked on the study. “In either case, it was well adapted for its preferred lifestyle.” Indeed, that’s why its genome is so weird. Genomes can evolve either through drift, in which DNA changes randomly, or through natural selection, in which genes become more or less common because they affect their owner’s ability to survive and reproduce. Typically, both two forces are important. But the passenger pigeon was so absurdly abundant that natural selection dominated. “There was almost no portion of the passenger pigeon’s genome that was evolving neutrally,” says Shapiro.

This might all sound pretty wonky, but it matters when thinking about why passenger pigeons died. In 2014, Chih-Ming Hung and colleagues from National Taiwan Normal University used the genomes of passenger pigeons to reconstruct their historical population size. They concluded that the pigeon was a boom-and-bust bird, whose numbers cycled dramatically between incredible highs to stark lows. That created a natural vulnerability, which humans inadvertently exploited by persecuting the pigeons during a bust phase. But Shapiro says that Hung’s team made a mistake. They used a technique which assumes that genomes are evolving neutrally—and the passenger pigeon’s largely isn’t. (Hung stands by the conclusions of his study.) Instead, it had been crafted by natural selection to an extent that most other species are not. “Passenger pigeons were not a naturally vulnerable species,” as has been repeatedly suggested over the last five decades, says Novak. “It was a super-species in its natural element.” So, why did this super-species die out? Shapiro thinks it’s because the bird specifically evolved to live in mega-flocks, and developed adaptations that became costly when their numbers suddenly shrank at human hands. “Maybe they were simply not adapted to being in a small population, and didn’t have time to recover,” she says Shapiro. Maybe they hit a tipping point when there were just too few of them to survive, regardless of whether they were being hunted.