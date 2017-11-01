At the very beginning of his book The Song of the Dodo, author David Quammen invites us to imagine a fine Persian carpet, which we then slice into 36 equal pieces. “What does it amount to?” he writes. “Have we got 36 nice Persian throw rugs? No. All we’re left with is three dozen ragged fragments, each one worthless and commencing to come apart.” He wrote that almost two decades ago, and it’s still the perfect metaphor for the state of the world’s forests. Humans chop down an estimated 13 million hectares of trees every year, but even that huge number doesn’t fully capture the destruction we inflict. We don’t just destroy forests—we fragment them, turning unbroken stretches of green into ragged patches, fraying at the edges. There are only two places on Earth—the Amazon and the Congo—where forests have retained their old, continuous glory. Everything else has been partitioned into green islands, separated not by water but by roads and farmland.

It matters, this slicing of the world. Just as Quammen’s 36 swatches of fabric don’t add up to a full carpet, fragmented forests are less conducive to life than their total area might suggest. Each green island is limited in how many species it can sustain. And since these populations are cut off from their neighbors, they’re uniquely vulnerable to disease, disaster, or dumb bad luck. For these reasons, fragmented habitats tend to lose half their animal and plant species within two decades. Many of the survivors are, quite literally, living on the edge. Around 70 percent of the world’s remaining forests lie within a kilometer of an edge, and around half lie within 500 meters. And in a new and unprecedentedly detailed study, a team of scientists led by Marion Pfeifer at Newcastle University has shown that 85 percent of forest animals are affected by the presence of an edge. Some benefit, others suffer. Either way, the results show that humans, by fragmenting forests, have radically restructured them—and that the edge of a forest is almost a completely different world than its core. Many researchers have tried to assess edge effects in simple ways, like measuring how the abundance of a species changes as it gets closer to an edge. This ignores the fact that a patch of forest might be within reach of many edges, each of which compounds the hazards of the others. It also simplistically treats land as if it’s either forest or non-forest; in reality, the land surrounding a group of trees can vary a lot in its usefulness and attractiveness to local species. “We need to manage patches in a way that maximizes the forest core.” To improve on these methods, Pfeifer’s colleague Véronique Lefebvre from Imperial College London developed two new metrics for making sense of fragmented landscapes. The first—edge influence—reflects the variations in tree cover around a given point; roughly speaking, it tells you how “edgy” a particular bit of forest is. The second metric—edge sensitivity—reflects how edgy a habitat has to get before a species avoids it. They then calculated edge sensitivities for 1,673 vertebrate animals around the world. “The study sets a new standard of how edges should be measured,” says Nick Haddad from Michigan State University, who was not involved in the work.