It took 130 million years for astronomers to see the light. On August 17, scientists observed through telescopes a small, glowing orb, the remnants of a collision between two neutron stars in another galaxy that triggered universe-bending gravitational waves. They watched as the sphere changed from royal blue to crimson red, as lighter chemical elements in the cloud of radioactive debris gave way to heavier ones, like gold, platinum, and silver. About a week later, it faded. The light show may be over in the night sky, but it can be found on the internet and replayed, over and over, as a dreamy 49-second video:

Luís Calçada created the video for the European Southern Observatory, whose fleet of telescopes in Chile tracked the aftermath of the collision. Calçada is a member of ESO’s education and public-outreach department, a team of astronomers and science-communication specialists in Munich. “We wanted to have something striking, but we wanted it to be correct,” Calçada said. The clip is another addition to a rapidly growing volume of illustrations and animations of wondrous astronomical objects and phenomena. As the rate of discovery of exoplanets has picked up in the last several years, so has the production of visualizations of these worlds. Often, scientists and illustrators have only a few pieces of the puzzle, like the mass, temperature, and orbit. They look carefully at how these factors have shaped the celestial bodies that we can see, and use it as inspiration to create a full picture of those we can’t. When astronomers discovered the presence of seven Earth-sized planets in a star system 39 light-years away, illustrators turned tiny blips in data into colorful alien worlds. Calçada has worked at ESO for about 11 years. He was studying astronomy in school when he started experimenting with computer graphics. He eventually decided that he wasn’t going to be a scientist, and he went into science communication instead. The ESO gig, he said, is the perfect mix. When exciting research papers come in at ESO, it’s up to Calçada and the rest of the team to create compelling visuals out of the data. They come up with designs for illustrations and videos, send it to the paper authors for feedback, and exchange notes until everyone’s happy with the product. When scientists have few specifics, the animators have some creative freedom. “But of course, some other times, they say no, that wouldn’t happen because the star is too big or the temperature is too high,” Calçada said.