The 19th-century American scientist Joseph Leidy has been described as the “last man who knew everything.” An extraordinary polymath, Leidy was a scholar of parasites, a discoverer of dinosaurs, a collector of gemstones, a curator of museums, an exceptional illustrator, and the first person to use a microscope to solve a murder mystery. But learned though he was, he was still shocked by what we saw when he cut open some termites in an attempt to find out what they ate. Gazing at the dissected insects through his microscope, Leidy saw hordes of small specks evacuating their corpses, like “a multitude of persons from the door of a crowded meetinghouse,” he wrote. He billed them as parasites, and for good reason. It was 1889, 30 years after the publication of Charles Darwin’s provocative opus, On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, and biologists had begun to see nature as a red-blooded gladiatorial arena, where only the fittest survive. And in previous decades, scientists had shown that many infamous diseases, like gonorrhea and tuberculosis, were the work of microscopic bacteria. With nature framed in terms of conflict, and bacteria framed as germs, any microbes living in the bodies of animals were instantly vilified as parasites.

We now know that this view is deeply incorrect. Every individual animal is a thriving community of microbes, most of which are harmless, and many of which are beneficial. These microbiomes bestow their owners with amazing abilities. Those of termites, for example, help them to digest their food. The ones that Leidy saw are protists—microbes that have more in common with us than with bacteria, but that still consist of a single, tiny cell. They produce enzymes that help termites to digest the otherwise indigestible chemicals in the wood that they eat, to survive on a rich and abundant food source that would otherwise be inaccessible to them. You can learn more about that microbiome in the video below—the first in a series of online films produced by Tangled Bank Studios, which adapt the stories in my book, I Contain Multitudes.