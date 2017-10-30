There’s a decent chance, if I may blow your mind for a moment, that your favorite pumpkin-pie recipe does not contain any actual pumpkin—at least, not the way you think. Scoop that autumnal goop out of a can, even one labeled “100 percent pure pumpkin,” and you just may be living a delicious lie. The canned pumpkin you buy in the grocery store often contains little to no amount of the bright-orange, jack-o’-lantern kind of pumpkin. So what, exactly, is in there? And does it still count as a pumpkin? Debating canned-pumpkin labels is becoming something of a perennial exercise. Snopes investigated the debacle last year, building its case on a Food and Wine article that got the whole internet’s harvest knickers in a collective twist. But this trivia tidbit has been bouncing around the web since at least 2012, when Heirloom Gardener revealed in a shocking exposé that the Libby’s brand of canned “pumpkin” contains a squash variety called the Dickinson pumpkin. In fact, Libby’s even acknowledges that they use the “Dickinson variety of pumpkin” on their website.

If you Google the Dickinson pumpkin, it will quickly become clear that no one would ever make it into a jack-o’-lantern. It looks like a pale, slightly misshapen butternut squash. Heirloom Gardener describes the Dickinson pumpkin as “uniform, smooth, tan”—no ridges, no familiar orange hue. But wait! you cry, desperate to know if, like the Food and Wine author, your “whole life is basically a lie.” “Dickinson pumpkin” has pumpkin in the name. So how is it not a real pumpkin? It depends who you ask. In this case, the most relevant definition might come from the FDA, which authorizes food sellers to label as pumpkin any article “prepared from golden-fleshed, sweet squash or mixtures of such squash and field pumpkin.” “It’s the same damn vegetable!” “Field pumpkin,” as you might have guessed, is the canonical, jack-o’-lantern type, the embodiment of fall and Halloween and resident of hay-strewn patches across America. It’s actually a subspecies of Cucurbita pepo, along with acorn squash, zucchini, and decorative gourds. What’s not in the same species as field pumpkin? You guessed it: the dastardly Dickinson. Okay, but maybe the species the Dickinson does belong to—Cucurbita moschata, to be precise—could also be included under the umbrella term of “pumpkin,” right? This is where the line between pumpkins and squash starts to break down. Heirloom Gardener claims “there is only one species of ‘true’ pumpkin, the Cucurbita pepo.” Encyclopedia Britannica disagrees, saying that pumpkins are the “fruit of certain varieties of squash (namely, Cucurbita pepo and Cucurbita moschata)”—the field-pumpkin species and the Dickinson species. And if you think the Brits just don’t know what they’re talking about, know that Merriam-Webster is on their side.