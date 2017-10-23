It was the nightmare that wasn’t. On July 20, 2014, as West Africa struggled to quash a historically large outbreak of Ebola, an infected man carried the virus to Lagos, Nigeria—Africa’s largest city. In that dense throng of 21 million people, many of whom travel extensively, it seemed that Ebola would be impossible to track and contain. But Nigeria was ready. In the previous years, it has been using investments and support from the U.S. and other countries to boost its efforts to eradicate polio. When Ebola came, it swiftly redirected all of that infrastructure at the problem, including an emergency operations center, a crack team of epidemiologists trained by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and GPS systems that could be used to track potential cases. In the end, Nigeria brought Ebola to heel in just three months, with only 19 cases and 8 deaths. The country’s spectacular success is a testament to the decisive actions of its government and health workers. But it also shows how important it is for rich countries to bolster the capacities of poorer ones, where outbreaks are most likely to begin due to weaker health systems and dense populations. No nation can tackle the problem of epidemics alone. In a world in which someone with a deadly virus can fly to any other continent in less than a day, the U.S. is connected to the entire planet’s diseases. And so, to protect itself, it must protect everyone else. As Rebecca Katz from Georgetown University once said to me, “If your desire is to keep disease out of your country, the best way to do that is to contain it at the source.”

In the years since the Ebola outbreak, the U.S. has channelled billions towards this goal, and has led other countries in doing the same. But some of that funding is set to disappear. This is a common pattern with epidemics. Diseases flare up and we throw money and resources troops at them. The crisis ends and peacetime brings complacency. “We’ve got to get out of this cycle of panic and neglect,” says Carolyn Reynolds, vice-president for policy and advocacy at PATH, a non-profit working in global health. In a new report called Healthier World, Safer America, launched today, PATH calls for the US to redouble its commitment to global health. The timing is no coincidence: Tomorrow, delegates from 50 countries will gather in Kampala, Uganda for a ministerial meeting of the Global Health Security Agenda—a five-year international partnership that aims to improve the health security of developing nations. PATH wants America’s support for the GHSA to continue, and to be backed up by strong leadership and a firm plan. Barack Obama convened the GHSA in 2014 with strong bipartisan support and since then, the U.S. has committed more than $1 billion to the program. These investments have already made tangible differences. As just one example, Cameroon’s response time to recent outbreaks of cholera and bird flu shortened from 8 weeks to just 24 hours. “That’s a really significant change,” says Reynolds, when thinking thinking about whether a disease remains a localized outbreak or flares into a globe-spanning pandemic. “We feel that the Ebola epidemic was a tipping point—a global wake-up call that the world is not prepared.” “There are no borders, no passports, no visa if it’s a disease.” This is as uncontroversial a position as exists in public health, and one also shared by many other major organizations. Since the Ebola epidemic, the National Academies of Sciences released a report urging that the “U.S. government should maintain its leadership position in global health as matter of urgent national interest.” The World Bank released its own report saying that “investing in preparedness is not a one-off, but an ongoing requirement” and that “every expert commentary and every analysis in recent years tells us that the costs of inaction are immense.” Meanwhile, an international coalition called CEPI—the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations—has raised $460 million to develop vaccines against potential pandemic diseases. “We have taken some steps, but there’s always another crisis that shift political attention,” says Reynolds. “We can’t afford to take our eye off the ball.”