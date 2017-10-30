Twenty-five years ago, James Anderson discovered a fungus that expanded the possibilities of life on Earth. It was a single fungus of the genus Armillaria, weighing an estimated 22,000 pounds and spread over a remarkable 15 hectares. The organism had been growing for around 1,500 years, more than a millennium before the land under which it grew even became the state of Michigan. When Anderson and his collaborators wrote it up in Nature, they suggested it was “among the largest and oldest living organisms” in the world. This suggestion, in its use of superlative, set off a competition—naturally. Scientists all over the world were soon hunting for Armillaria, or honey mushrooms, in their own forests. The title of the largest fungus in the world eventually went to one in the Malheur National Forest in Oregon: nearly 1,000 hectares big, as many as 8,650 years old. This “humongous fungus,” as it’s sometimes called, is by some counts still the largest living organism ever found.

Fungi normally grow as mycelia—soft, white, cottony tufts that you may have seen on food kept in the fridge too long. Some of them also form mushrooms. But Armillaria, somewhat uniquely, can also grow thick, black, rootlike rhizomorphs whose networks can extend miles through the soil in search of wood to eat. The rhizomorphs, scientists think, are what allow a single Armillaria organism to get so big. A comprehensive new genetic study takes up the question of how Armillaria got its rhizomorphs. “You can basically see entire hills wiped out, entire forests wiped out.” “Ever since I since I was a graduate student, I wanted to do exactly the study that was just published,” says Anderson, who is now a professor of biology at the University of Toronto. Anderson contributed a couple of genomes for the study, but the bulk of the research and analysis was done by György Sipos and László Nagy, of the University of Sopron and the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, respectively. Sipos and Nagy not only sequenced four species of Armillaria, but they also pinpointed genes active in the fungus’s rhizomorphs and mushrooms. To identify those genes, they had to figure out how to grow at least one species of Armillaria in a lab. The rhizomorphs were the easy part. Once Armillaria took to their growing medium of rice, sawdust, tomato, and orange—“this fungus has really weird tastes,” notes Nagy—they spontaneously formed rhizomorphs. The mushrooms were much trickier. They had to trick the fungus into thinking it was autumn, which they did by moving their fungi to colder temperatures with progressively less light in Nagy’s lab. Sipos says his colleagues “did a really excellent job. It used to be be difficult to make this fungus produce the mushroom.” They succeeded in getting one species—Armillaria ostoyae, also the species of the giant Oregon fungus—to produce mushrooms.