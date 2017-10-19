The rain began on August 25, and it would fall, remarkably, for four more days. We know now that Hurricane Harvey dumped as much as 60 inches of rain over parts of Texas. Twenty trillion gallons in all. The equivalent of the entire Chesapeake Bay. Enough to push the Earth’s crust down two centimeters.

All of that water eventually had to go somewhere. It made its way to the Gulf of Mexico, and its volume was so massive that it did not immediately mix with the ocean. Nearly two months after the hurricane, a distinct blob of freshwater from Harvey is still moving through the Gulf. “We’ve literally never see that much freshwater added to the Gulf of Mexico at once,” says Kathryn Shamberger, an oceanographer at Texas A&M University.

Because it’s so unprecedented, scientists do not know exactly what effects the plume is having. Will it bring a path of destruction through marine ecosystems unused to freshwater? Will contaminants from land sweep through? Or will marine life quickly rebound? In the weeks after Harvey, scientists like Shamberger have mobilized to study the effects of this giant blob of freshwater. Shamberger and her colleagues transected the Gulf sampling water in late September, and they are embarking on a second research cruise this Friday to study the potential impacts on coral reefs.

“It was just incredible how much water there was.”

What oceanographers do know about the interface of freshwater and ocean comes from studying rivers that naturally empty into the sea. The key is density. Because freshwater lacks dissolved salt, it is less dense and floats atop seawater. It becomes a barrier between the air and the ocean water, which can have nasty consequences. “The freshwater sitting on the salty water cuts off the oxygen from the atmosphere getting into the ocean, and then you get the dead zone,” says Steve DiMarco, one of Shamberger’s colleagues at Texas A&M.

Freshwater doesn’t move in one uniform blob, either. It can squirt and jet far away from the main body. Think of what happens when you add milk to your coffee, says DiMarco. In the first few seconds, the milk squirts through the coffee before fully mixing. Eventually, Harvey’s freshwater blob will mix into the ocean, too. DiMarco says he expects for it to take a few more weeks; the winter winds will stir it all up when they come in.