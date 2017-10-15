For the first time, astronomers have detected visible light and gravitational waves from the same source, ushering in a new era in our attempt to understand the cosmos.

In September of 2015, astronomers detected, for the first time, gravitational waves, cosmic ripples that distort the very fabric of space and time. They came from a violent merger of two black holes somewhere in the universe, more than a billion light-years away from Earth. Astronomers observed the phenomenon again in December, and then again in November 2016, and then again in August of this year. The discoveries confirmed a century-old prediction by Albert Einstein, earned a Nobel prize, and ushered in a new field of astronomy. But while astronomers could observe the effects of the waves in the sensitive instruments built to detect them, they couldn’t see the source. Black holes, as their name suggests, don’t emit any light. To directly observe the origin of gravitational waves, astronomers needed a different kind of collision to send them Earth’s way. This summer, they finally got it. Scientists announced Monday they have observed gravitational waves for the fifth time—and they’ve seen the light from the cosmic crash that produced them. The waves came from the collision of two neutron stars in a galaxy called NGC 4993, located about 130 million light-years from Earth.

Neutron stars are strange, mysterious objects, the collapsed cores of stars that exploded in spectacular fashion—supernovae—and died. These stars measure about the size of a metropolitan city, but have about the same mass as our sun. Astronomers had long predicted that when two neutron stars collide, the resulting explosion would produce electromagnetic radiation, or light. The afterglow would shine bright enough to be seen through powerful telescopes, the first visible proof of a source of gravitational waves, provided the latter could also be detected. Here it is, captured by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile, in the center of the image: ESO / A.J. Levan, N.R. Tanvir Astronomers made the observation on August 17. Three gravitational-wave detectors, two at the Nobel-prize winning Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) in the United States, and one at the Virgo Interferometer in Italy, detected the cosmic ripples as they washed over Earth. About two seconds later, two space telescopes—NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope and ESA’s International Gamma Ray Astrophysics Laboratory—observed a short burst of gamma rays, the most energetic wave in the electromagnetic spectrum, coming from the same part of the sky. The almost simultaneous detections caught astronomers’ attention, and they threw everything they had at it. Dozens of ground-based telescopes around the world quickly turned their gaze toward the same slice of sky. ESO’s army of telescopes, sprinkled across the Chilean desert, scanned through the night. When the sun set in Hawaii, the Pan-STARRS and Subaru telescopes joined in. So did space observatories like Hubble. Within hours, astronomers pinpointed the location of the collision using an ESO telescopes that sees in infrared wavelength. They aimed the Swope Telescope, also in Chile, at the region and started snapping pictures. They found the afterglow in their ninth shot.

Astronomers observed the afterglow of the merger for days. They watched as the glowing orb faded and changed colors from blue to red, a tell-tale sign that the remnants of the crash were pushing radioactive material out and cooling down. Here’s an animation from ESO that shows two neutron stars spiraling closer together until they crash: Astronomers examined the gravitational waves to estimate the size of the colliding objects and found they had masses far smaller than black holes. “The biggest neutron star is a lot smaller than the smallest black hole,” said Richard O’Shaughnessy, a theoretical gravitational-wave astrophysicist at Rochester Institute of Technology who works in the LIGO group. The mass measurement, coupled with the near-simultaneous observations of the gravitational waves and a light source, told scientists they were dealing with neutron stars. The event was also much closer to Earth than previous mergers recorded by LIGO, which originated between 1 billion and 3 billion light-years away.