Earlier this year, the Democratic National Committee began selling t-shirts on its site with a punchy slogan: “Democrats give a shit about people.” They were, of course, just following the lead of Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez, who has said that President Trump “doesn't give a shit about health care." He’s not the only prominent Democrat who’s been known to curse in the heat of the moment. In an interview with New York magazine, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, explained that if lawmakers are “not helping people, we should go the fuck home.” Meanwhile, Rep. Beto O'Rourke, a Texas Democrat, claimed Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is "sure as shit not serving" his constituents. On the other side of the aisle, there’s the president himself, who lets vulgar words fly both when he knows he’s being recorded—and when he doesn’t. It might seem strange that politicians swear so much when their speech is supposed to be carefully calibrated to win over voters. Why say something many people find offensive if your goal is to be as likeable as possible?

It could be because research suggests that swearing in public—even in the office—can sometimes make people like you more. When people are trying to be persuasive, swearing can help them drive their point home. One study of Italian adults found that, when fictional political candidates swore in a blog post, voters formed a better impression of them. Past studies also showed that saying “damn” in a speech about college tuition made the speaker seem more persuasive. Swearing has become more acceptable in American culture: Swear words appear dozens of times more frequently in books published these days than in those published in the early 1950s.