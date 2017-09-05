The continental United States is preparing for another major hurricane just weeks after Harvey unleashed torrential rains over southeastern Texas, leading to catastrophic flooding, the displacement of thousands, and the deaths of at least 60 people.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into an “extremely dangerous” Category 5 storm early Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The center said Irma packs maximum sustained winds of 180 miles per hour and continues to grow.

Irma is expected to pass over the Leeward Islands, a chain that includes the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Tuesday night or early Wednesday. The hurricane will then continue its westward churn toward Puerto Rico. Later in the week and over the weekend, the storm could reach Hispaniola, Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, Cuba, and Florida.

Here’s a look at Irma, which the National Hurricane Center says is breaking records:

#Irma is the strongest #hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea & Gulf of Mexico in NHC records https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/P8ebbQJR4k — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

And here’s a satellite view:

#GOES16 captured this visible imagery of Hurricane #Irma's eye earlier today. For the latest on Irma, go to https://t.co/cSGOfrM0lG. pic.twitter.com/JcKBXcl0Ws — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 5, 2017

Storm advisories are in effect for more than a dozen island nations and territories in the Caribbean, including hurricane warnings for parts of the Leeward Islands. The governors of Puerto Rico and Florida have declared states of emergency.