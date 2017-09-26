Astronomers have detected gravitational waves coming from the collision of black holes somewhere in the universe—again. The detection, announced Wednesday, marks the fourth time in less than two years that scientists have observed the cosmic phenomenon. The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, or LIGO, announced the first-ever detection in February 2016. That news came a century after Albert Einstein predicted the existence of gravitational waves in 1916 as part of his general theory of relativity. A second detection was made public in June 2016 and a third in July of this year. In all four detections, the gravitational waves were produced by the merger of two black holes more massive than our sun. In the final moments of the collision, gravitational waves fanned out in all directions, traveling at the speed of light. As they spread out through the universe, the waves expanded and contracted the fabric of space and time, like concentric rings rippling across a pond.

When the ripples reached Earth, they were detected by twin observatories in Washington state and Louisiana, known together as LIGO, and a third gravitational wave-detector in Pisa, Italy, known as Virgo. Virgo joined LIGO in its observations at the beginning of August, and the three observatories detected the most recent set of waves two weeks later. The collision of black holes is a monstrously energetic event. But by the time gravitational waves travel across space and reach Earth, their distortions of spacetime are faint. Spotting them requires extremely sensitive technology, like the instruments inside the LIGO and Virgo observatories. The LIGO observatories, separated by nearly 2,000 miles to avoid false detections from earthly sources, are called laser interferometers. The observatories each have an L-shaped two-and-a-half-mile long tube, with mirrors at the ends of each arm. Scientists shoot laser light into the tube and let it bounce around, traveling back and forth down the length of the tube, between the mirrors. When gravitational waves reach Earth, they stretch and shrink the arms of the tube, which changes the distance the light travels between the mirrors. The size of this distortion is about one thousandth the width of a proton—unfathomably small, but able to be detected by LIGO and similar technology at Virgo. Astronomers say the latest waves came from about 1.8 billion light-years away from Earth. They don’t have the technology to determine where exactly in the universe the collision occurred, but they can use mathematical models to estimate the masses of the objects involved. The latest detection involved two black holes about 25 and 31 times the mass of our sun. Their merger produced a new black hole with a mass about 53 times that of the sun. Before LIGO’s first detection of gravitational waves, astronomers thought black holes couldn’t get bigger than about 10 solar masses. All four detections have involved black holes that measured 20 to 30 times the mass of the sun. Their collisions produced even more massive black holes. With every new observation, astronomers are getting more evidence for a new category of black holes.