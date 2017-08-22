Hundreds of thousands of people are leaving the path of totality in the afterglow of the astronomical event.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn.—The path of totality is emptying out. Soon after the the Great American Eclipse was over on Monday, hundreds of thousands of people began their migration home, many driving for hours, their eclipse glasses crumpled in the backset like a ticket after a big show. Many are still on the road. They’ll show up to work tired and yawning, the skin under their eyes ringed with darkness, like a parting gift from the moon’s shadow over Earth. They will remember, in spurts, the fleeting image of a white ring hanging high in the violet sky, and feel their exhaustion was well worth it. On August 21, an eclipse will sweep across the United States, from the redwood forests of Oregon to the shores of South Carolina. Read The Atlantic’s coverage here.

Read more Before she started the drive back to Ohio, Katie Davis lay in the grass of a small clearing in Cumberland Mountain State Park in eastern Tennessee, near the North Carolina border. Doug Hammock, her partner, prepared to pack up his telescope. Minutes ago, a wave of darkness had swept over the landscape and turned the sky into purple velvet, then roared away. Now the sun glowed with its usual midday intensity. “It was the fastest two minutes of my life,” Davis said of the total solar eclipse.

There were plenty of things Davis and other eclipse spectators could prepare for as they planned their visit to totality, some for weeks or months. They reserved campsites and hotel rooms, charged their phones, slathered on sunscreen. What they couldn’t brace themselves for was how quick totality would be, and how they’d feel after. “I’m still stunned,” said Natsu Okiyama, who sat under an umbrella with Brad Wang. “I was like a deer in headlights when it happened, like woah! I was just soaking it in.” Okiyama and Wang took the day off from work to drive here from Atlanta, Georgia, and weren’t in a rush to leave. When the moon’s shadow came over him, Wang said his mind went blank. “It’s indescribable,” he said. “I feel like I just woke up from a dream.” Recovery doesn’t bring relief. The experience of totality scrambles the senses. It packs recognizable emotions—anticipation, awe, dread—into a washing machine and hits spin. Totality comes after hours of anticipation, of quiet pleading with fleecy clouds to get out of the way before it’s time. As the moon passed in front of the sun on Monday afternoon, taking bigger and bigger bites out of the sunlight, the temperature cooled. The edges of the shadows cast by bodies, tents, and trees sharpened. Then the moon slid over the sun like a manhole cover. There was one last burst of light before it was gone, and in its place emerged a white loop, set against purple shades.