Donald Liebenberg remembers clearly his first total solar eclipse. It was 1954, and he was a physics major at the University of Wisconsin. Liebenberg and his professors drove a station wagon up a hill in a small town south of Lake Superior and set up their instruments under a clear morning sky. Black flies buzzed around them in the June heat. The moon began its slow creep across the sun, inching further and further until it blocked the light and cast its shadow on Earth. For about a minute, their little spot on the globe was blanketed in darkness. Liebenberg remembers his second total solar eclipse, on the island of Pukapuka in 1958, just as clearly. And the one after that. And the one after that, and after that, and—the point is, Liebenberg has seen a lot of eclipses. Liebenberg, a physics and astronomy professor at Clemson University, has spent more than 60 years traveling around the world to experience the phenomenon a whopping 26 times. He’s observed eclipses from the ground, on ships in the middle of the ocean, aboard military planes, and, most notably, inside the supersonic Concorde jet as it soared over Earth at twice the speed of sound. He has watched from a desert camp in Libya, a hotel yard in Easter Island, and a bustling city in Turkey. All told, Liebenberg has spent nearly three hours in totality, inside the darkest part of the moon’s shadow. It’s a world record among eclipse chasers—or “umbraphiles,” as they’re called, for their love of the shadow.

But Liebenberg isn’t traveling for the August 21 eclipse. This time, his home in Salem, South Carolina, is smack-dab in the path of totality, a 70-mile-wide stretch of land that will experience the fullest effects of the eclipse, like a sash of darkness draped across the country. Liebenberg will set up his instruments in his driveway and watch with his family. After all these years, he hasn’t tired of nature’s wondrous performance. “The onset of the darkness provides a somewhat eerie feeling, and then the shadow sweeps over. It’s an awesome sight,” Liebenberg, 85, said. “I appreciate the fact that people have spent lives and time and effort to make calculations so that I am in the right place and here is, in fact, a total eclipse.” In his early eclipse-chasing days, Liebenberg would go to the library and check out catalogs that listed upcoming eclipses; despite its rarity in any one place, a total solar eclipse is visible from somewhere on Earth every year and a half, and math-savvy people can predict them thousands of years into the future. His trips were often funded through laboratories or other scientific institutions, like Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory in New Mexico, where he worked for many years. Sometimes he had to pay his own way. Eclipse chasing, he said, has never been “what pays the bills.” Some eclipses have been better than others. For Liebenberg and other eclipse watchers, clouds are the biggest enemy. In 2013, Liebenberg flew to Uganda to catch an eclipse that would produce just 20 seconds of totality. His viewing spot was moved at the last minute because the Ugandan president would be there, and his tour leader thought it best to avoid the crowds and security measures that would accompany the high-level visit. The original spot saw clear skies, while the new site greeted Liebenberg with a big cloud, blocking his view of the eclipse entirely.