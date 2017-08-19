Pat Rawlings was thinking about next week’s eclipse nearly 30 years ago. Rawlings has spent more than three decades as a space illustrator, creating scenes of human exploration in the cosmos, from spacecraft in orbit to astronauts on alien terrain. While preparing for a trip from his home in Texas to Idaho, where he’ll observe Monday’s eclipse with other space artists, he remembered a painting he’d made years ago for this very occasion. In 1989, Rawlings was working on illustrations for a collection of children’s science books by the science-fiction writer Isaac Asimov. Using acrylics, he painted a view of a solar eclipse as seen from the moon, and named it after the date when the next eclipse would cross over the continental United States: August 21, 2017. This week, Rawlings tweeted a photo of the painting, which is at the top of this story. “I actually thought 28 years in the future tourists might watch the eclipse from the Moon,” he wrote. “Sigh.”

Rawlings said that when he created the work in 1989, the thought of humans watching the eclipse on the moon didn’t seem like an impossibility. Back then, he was working for a Houston-based company that was conducting studies for NASA on potential lunar bases. “The future seemed to be such a wide-open book that we could pretty much write whatever sort of future we wanted,” Rawlings said in an interview. “So I optimistically thought we’d be able to watch the eclipse from the moon.” The late 1980s were an exciting time for American human spaceflight. “The shuttle [program] was going full tilt, we were talking about building a space station,” he said. “A lot of things were going on that made you feel like the future was accelerating at a pretty rapid pace.” Rawlings sold the original painting to a private collector 15 years ago. He created more than 50 paintings of scenes from the lunar surface, informed by careful study of many photos from the Apollo missions. The moon barely has an atmosphere, which means, for artists, that there’s no atmospheric perspective to work with. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, blocking sunlight and casting the moon’s shadow on the planet. Some parts of Earth fall inside a region that experiences complete darkness, known as the path of totality. Inside this path, a total solar eclipse looks like a black ball in the sky with wisps of light streaming out around it.