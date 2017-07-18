For millennia, the baker’s yeast—a humble fungus—has helped humans to bake bread and brew alcoholic drinks. In recent decades, it has also become a darling of laboratory science—it is easy to grow, study, and genetically manipulate, and it provides scientists with important clues about how our own cells work. Now, thanks to Nili Ostrov at Columbia University, baker’s yeast is about to begin yet another career—as a biosensor for detecting cholera and other diseases. Cholera is caused by a bacterium called Vibrio cholerae, which lives in salty water and lashes itself to the shells of small crustaceans. If it finds its way into our drinking supplies, and into human bodies, it can cause severe diarrhea, which can be fatal if left untreated. If such infections aren’t controlled quickly, they can flare into massive epidemics. One, currently going on in Yemen, has already infected 200,000 people and is afflicting 5,000 more every day. Another, which began in Haiti in 2010 and continues to this day, has already affected 7 percent of the country’s population.

Currently, scientists detect V. cholerae by growing the bacterium in Petri dishes—a laborious process that takes a day or two. That’s too slow. To control cholera outbreaks, researchers need faster ways of detecting the bacterial culprits. Ideally, you’d have something that works like a home pregnancy kit—a simple dipstick that would give a clear answer after being dunked in water. Ostrov has now created a prototype for such a device, using yeast. She and her colleagues, Miguel Jimenez and Sonja Billerbeck, genetically engineered yeast cells so they produce a red chemical when they come into contact with the right target. The cells can be dried and added to paper, which then reddens when it touches contaminated water. “Our vision is that we can just give the yeast to a resource-poor country, and they can grow the biosensor themselves just like they can brew beer,” says Virginia Cornish, who led the team. “Baker’s yeast bridges the gap between lab research and household products.” Before going after cholera, the team cut their teeth on a simpler goal—they tweaked yeast to detect other kinds of fungi that cause disease. Fungal cells are studded with molecules called mating receptors, which recognize the pheromones released by their own kind. Each species has its own distinctive receptors, and by swapping these around, Ostrov’s team could tune baker’s yeast to the scents of other fungi. They began with Candida albicans, the species that causes thrush. Eventually, they built sensors for nine other infectious fungi, including some that cause human diseases, and others that cause devastating blights in rice and wheat.