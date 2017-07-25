Pity the fur seal pups of Guafo Island. If they can evade being battered by the storms that pound the island, and avoid being trampled by the huge adult males that periodically charge across the beach, and dodge the killer whales that patrol the surrounding waters, then they might just live to get their taints pecked raw by seagulls. Guafo, sitting just off the coast of Chilean Patagonia, is home to the world’s largest colony of South American fur seals. Mauricio Seguel from the University of Georgia has been studying these animals since 2003. Every year, he’d capture a few of the pups from the huge colony, check them for parasites, and monitor their health. And in 2008, he noticed that some of them had large wounds on their perineums—the areas between their genitals and anuses. Seguel discovered the culprits in 2012. While watching the colony through his binoculars, he happened to catch a pup pooping. “As soon as he did that, all the seagulls formed a line behind him and ate the feces,” Seguel says. “And some would go up and peck his butt.”

Fur seals aside, Guafo Island is also home to kelp gulls—formidable birds with four-foot-wide wings and sharp, yellow beaks. Since 2012, Seguel and his colleagues have seen these birds aggressively pecking poop from the pups’ nether-regions on at least 20 occasions. And once the kelp gulls have had their fill, another smaller species—the dolphin gulls—swoop in to continue the harassment. To be clear, the gulls aren’t eating the fur seals. It’s the poop that attracts them. Seguel also found that the pups are more likely to be attacked if they’re infected with hookworms and other intestinal parasites. The gulls might be drawn to the blood in infected pups’ stools, or to the worms that they discharge. The pups, and their perineums, are just caught in the crossfire. “As they surface for air, kelp gulls land on their backs and tear off bits of skin and blubber.” The pups aren’t fast enough to escape, and they aren’t agile enough to bite the gulls, although they sometimes try. As a result, between 5 and 9 percent of the pups that Seguel catalogued ended up with perineal wounds. None of these wounds were fatal in themselves. But many were so bad that they had become badly infected, and the pups that bore them had become slow-moving. The gulls might not be out to harm them, but they are doing so nonetheless. These pups of Guafo are the fortunate ones. Gulls are opportunistic animals that will take advantage of whatever sources of food they can find, even when food is already plentiful. And in other parts of the world, they take things much further. In Baja California, western gulls that scavenge on the placentas of newborn sea lion pups will sometimes kill the pups too by pecking at their eyes and bellies. In Namibia, kelp gulls also eat the eyes of fur seal pups. And in perhaps the most surprising case of all, the kelp gulls of Península Valdés in Argentina have taken to flaying whales.