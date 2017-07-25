Even though there’s no air blowing around in the vacuum of space, the cosmos can be a pretty windy place. Winds made of gas particles whip around galaxies at high speeds, ranging from hundreds to thousands of kilometers per second. Astronomers suspect they’re created when nearby stars explode and send streams of photons powerful enough to push around gas. This wind can be ejected out of galaxies into intergalactic space. Some of the wind will keep traveling into the void, while a fraction will get sucked back in—a process known as wind recycling. While astronomers have known for decades that galactic winds exist, they’re still trying to determine precisely what triggers and drives them. Daniel Anglés-Alcázar, an astrophysicist at Northwestern University in Illinois, and his colleagues recently decided to study the process behind wind recycling. They plugged a bunch of data into computer simulations of galaxy formations, ready to compare their results with previous models.

They got a big surprise instead. The simulations showed that supernovae, the explosions of dying stars, can produce winds of gas that can escape their parent galaxy, travel for billions of years across intergalactic space, and become absorbed into a different galaxy, where the newly arrived atoms may form new stars. The simulations demonstrated that gas flows from smaller galaxies to larger galaxies, like the Milky Way. The researchers dubbed the phenomenon, which Anglés-Alcázar said hasn’t been studied before, intergalactic transfer. Based on the simulations, the researchers conclude that intergalactic winds may be responsible for up to 50 percent of matter in the larger galaxies. Half of our very own galaxy, they say, could have originated from another corner of the universe. The atoms that built the solar system, the planets, and even our own bodies may have come from another galaxy perhaps as far away as one light-year—nearly 6 trillion miles. “It was actually surprising for us to find out that there is that much exchange of mass between galaxies,” Anglés-Alcázar said. “When something comes out of the data, out of the simulation, that you do not expect, then definitely that implies that you need to go deep into the data and compute the same result in many different ways and to be 100 percent sure that there is nothing going wrong with the result.” The researchers converted the simulations into three-dimensional visuals, which Anglés-Alcázar said are “very much needed to convince yourself that what comes out of the calculation makes sense.” Their findings were published Wednesday in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.