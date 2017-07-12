Two days ago, Juno, a pinwheel-shaped spacecraft, zoomed over Jupiter, coming within just 5,600 miles of its best-known feature, the Great Red Spot. The spacecraft’s camera stared at the oval-shaped storm as it soared above, capturing a few images of its orangey-red coils. The photo shoot lasted nine minutes. Juno travels at tens of thousands of miles per hour, and it doesn’t slow down. The spacecraft’s orbit flung it beyond Jupiter, toward Callisto, one of its moons, and away from the worst of the planet’s radiation. Nine minutes, and humanity managed to capture the closest-ever photograph of a storm on another world, one that’s bigger than the entire Earth and has been churning for decades. “We will be seeing the Great Red Spot at a resolution that’s never been seen before,” said Candice Hansen, a senior scientist at the Planetary Science Institute who leads the JunoCam team, on Monday, hours before the spacecraft made its pass.

The JunoCam data arrived to Earth on Wednesday. The raw images were posted online, where amateur image processors got to work touching them up, producing enhanced shots like the one at the top of this story. Here’s the full version: NASA / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt Hansen said enhanced colors like this make details in Jupiter’s atmosphere pop. “We don’t turn up our noses at artificial color,” she said. “We love artificial color.” This is how things have worked since Juno entered Jupiter’s orbit a year ago: JunoCam sends a bunch of images back to Earth, scientists and engineers upload them, and image-software gurus enhance them. The process has produced dozens of detailed, high-resolution photos of Jupiter’s puffy clouds and swirling storms, unlike anything found in science textbooks before. But there was something special about getting this close to the Great Red Spot, which Juno hadn’t passed over until this week. The earliest observations of a massive spot on Jupiter date back to the 1660s, but historians and scientists don’t know whether people were actually looking at the Great Red Spot. The feature is large enough to be seen with Earth-based telescopes, and as technology improved, so did humanity’s image of the mysterious storm. The earliest photographs from the late 1800s and early 1990s showed a grainy, gray sphere.