The company’s CEO, Robin Thurston, likens Helix to the Apple app store, which is a very deliberate comparison. Unlike the Google, which takes a fairly hands-off approach to apps in the Google Play store, Apple individually reviews every app. Helix has a 14-person team that reviews the science behind each of the products they feature, too, which is how the company plans to differentiate itself from the world of pseudoscientific DNA tests. “Hopefully it will translate into us telling consumers that being on the Helix platform is different,” says Thurston. “You can trust Helix in the long run.” (Just to be clear, Soccer Genomics has nothing to do with Helix.) Oleksandr Savsunenko, the CEO of Titanovo, whose DNA Diet Coach product was slated to be sold on the Helix platform, gave me a run down of Helix’s scientific review process. He says his company had originally submitted 200 scientific studies to back up the recommendations in their product—60 to 70 percent of which did not meet Helix’s standards. That includes a 68-person study that an earlier version of Titanovo’s product used to recommend cloudy apple juice for fat loss. “Of course I was disappointed when they started to say this is bad, this is bad, this is bad, but in the end the product we have obtained is really strong,” says Savsunenko. Titanovo is now discontinuing the earlier product, called DNA Lifestyle Coach, to focus exclusively on its DNA Diet Coach product through Helix.

(Sometime after the interview with Savsunenko, a Helix spokesperson said DNA Diet Coach would no longer be included in Monday’s marketplace launch: “Titanovo’s beta testing identified some areas that need fine tuning before broad release and hence decided to hold off launching on Monday.”) Products currently available through Helix have gotten criticism though, especially a DNA test for wine preference, made by a company called Vinome. The gist of the skepticism goes like this: DNA can tell you what a person can taste, but it can’t really tell you if that person will like it. Thurston says he thinks Vinome meets their scientific standard because the company makes clear that their taste algorithm is based on more than DNA. Vinome also uses an questionnaire, and sure, that can get at your personal taste preferences. “It could lead to a lesser opinion of genomics. I’m afraid of that as well.” At that point, though, how much value is the DNA test itself adding? Even when there is solid evidence linking a gene to a predisposition, the relationship is probabilistic. It’s more like you are 30 percent more likely to grow blue hair than than you will definitely grow blue hair. Genes and the environment interact to affect health outcomes. At least some of the products on Helix’s platform seem to resolve this ambiguity by basing advice on things that have nothing to do with DNA. Another partner, EverlyWell, sells a number of tests for proteins and fats in the blood and breast milk. It is now selling through Helix a “plus” version of its food-sensitivity, metabolism, and breast-milk tests that also looks at DNA. Now if you already have the blood test that reveals what your body is doing now, what’s the additional value of the DNA test that reveals what your body could potentially be doing?