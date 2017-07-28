For humans, decapitation is fatal. For a planarian flatworm, it’s a mild and temporary inconvenience. These small animals are masters of regeneration. Cut off their heads, and a new one—sometimes two new ones—will regrow within a few days. Bisect them, and both halves will regenerate a full animal. Excise a small lump of tissue, and it too will produce a new worm. Transplant a single adult cell onto a dying planarian and the donor cell will take over, creating skin, nerves, muscle, and eventually an entire body. As one 19th-century naturalist wrote, planarians could “almost be called immortal under the edge of a knife.” “The more you get to know about planarians, the more you fall in love with them,” says Akash Gulyani, who works with them at the National Center for Biological Sciences in Bangalore. Although most scientists who study planarians do so to understand how they regenerate so well, Gulyani had a different motivation. He wanted to know how these animals see the world—and how their senses recover as their eyes, brains, and heads regrow.

If you look at a planarian’s head, you’ll likely see two black dots. Those are its eyes, and they’re about as simple as true eyes can be. Each is a small cup lined with light-detecting cells. It can sense the presence and direction of light, but with no focusing lens, it only provides its owner with a blurry, low-resolution view of the world. And that view is processed by two clusters of neurons that can only loosely be called a brain. With this set-up, it seems likely that planarians are capable of only the simplest visual behaviors, like avoiding bright lights. But when Gulyani started testing them, he found that planarians prefer certain colors. If given a choice between a blue space and a green one, they’ll almost always swim toward green. When choosing between green or red, they go for red. They could even distinguish between very subtly different shades of, say, blue or red. And that made no sense, because these animals shouldn’t have color vision at all. Humans can tell colors apart because our eyes have three kinds of light-sensitive pigments, known as opsins. Each one responds to a different wavelength of light—red, blue, and green, respectively. By comparing and contrasting the responses of these pigments, we can work out what colors we are seeing. But planarians only have one kind of opsin. They shouldn’t be able to discriminate between blue and green, much less different shades of blue. And yet, “they always made a clear choice,” says Gulyani. “They were like little machines.” Planarians choose a blue-green area over a blue one. (Shettigar et al. / Science Advances) He thinks that the planarians aren’t really seeing color in the same way we do. Their single opsin responds most strongly to blue light, but it also responds weakly to other colors. The worm perceives these differences in terms of brightness, so blue looks brighter than green and green looks brighter than red—and it can then swim to whatever looks darkest. His student Nishan Shettigar confirmed this through clever experiments where he carefully adjusted the brightness of his differently colored lights. If he got the balance just right, the flatworms’ clear-cut preferences disappeared. “The headless flatworms swam away. The students were all freaked out.” Creationists love to use the eye as evidence against evolution, claiming that these organs are so complex that they couldn’t possibly have arisen through gradual changes. What use, they say, is half an eye? But it’s clear that the complex eyes of humans, hawks, and octopuses evolved from simpler predecessors. Flat patches of light-sensitive cells gradually morph into planarian-style cups, which eventually gain focusing lenses.