Water is wet. The sky is blue. The sun is bright. Okay, no, but the sun is really bright. Really, really bright. “Even when 99 percent of the sun is blocked out by the moon, the amount of light is still 10,000 times stronger than a full moon,” says Alex Young, the associate director for science in the heliophysics division of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “So even when there’s 1 percent of the sun still visible, it’s still too bright.” Too bright for human eyes, that is. People are generally pretty good at not staring directly at the sun for this reason. It’s when most of the sun is blocked out, like during an eclipse, that things get a bit dicey. And this is why, during the partial phases of an eclipse—just before and after the sun appears to be almost totally blotted out—you should never look directly at it. And it’s why, with a rare solar eclipse approaching in the United States on August 21, there’s suddenly a cottage industry around eclipse safety goggles.

“We call them safe solar-viewing glasses,” Young told me. “They’ve at least existed for most of the 21st century. You need them to safely observe an un-eclipsed or partially eclipsed sun directly.” If you search a retail website like Amazon for “eclipse” these days, you’ll be inundated by eclipse-related eyewear. That includes unsafe knockoffs, NASA warns. NASA is now recommending only using eclipse glasses that have been manufactured by four U.S. companies: American Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony, Thousand Oaks Optical, and TSE 17. The opportunistic quality to this kind of merchandising—and the wider Zazzle-fication of the web—made me wonder whether eclipse goggles are more festive than functional. After all, the internet-assisted production chain allows for “T-shirts and coffee cups that can be printed with memes the day they go viral,” says Judith Donath, the author of The Social Machine: Designs for Living Online. Properly manufactured eclipse goggles actually are useful, it turns out, but they still occupy a space made possible by the web: super-targeted merchandise for increasingly niche events. “We are, as a culture, parsing time more finely and more variously,” says Grant McCracken, an anthropologist who writes about the intersection of culture and commerce. “But—happily?—we have a new, more effective way to announce fleeting products that can mark these time ‘slivers.’” An eclipse is about as slivered as it gets. If you’re smack-dab in the middle of the path of totality, a 70-mile-wide moonshadow that runs from Oregon to South Carolina, the entire thing begins and ends in under three minutes. It’s a bit like New Year’s Eve, which can be boiled down to the last minute of the old year and the first moments of the new one, and which, incidentally, is another occasion for funny-looking glasses.