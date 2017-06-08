“I just closed my eyes and said: ‘Do it,’” President Trump said of approving the pipeline this week.

After months of protests, more than 750 arrests, and high-profile interventions by both the Obama and Trump administrations, the first part of the battle over the Dakota Access pipeline has ended. Oil is now flowing through the pipeline—and, crucially, beneath Lake Oahe in North Dakota, which is sacred to local Lakota and Dakota people and their only source of water. But the battle over the pipeline is not over yet. A legal challenge to the pipeline—and to President Donald Trump’s rapid approval of it in January—is awaiting summary judgement in federal court in the District of Columbia. The pipeline now runs more than 1,800 miles, linking oil fields in North Dakota to refineries, ports, and further pipelines in southern Illinois. Eventually it will transport more than 520,000 barrels of oil per day. Energy Transfer Partners, which owns the project, hailed it as “more direct, cost-effective, safer and more environmentally responsible … than other modes of [crude-oil] transportation, including rail or truck.”

“There’s 17 million people downstream. Just because oil is flowing today doesn’t mean it won’t leak in the future,” said David Archambault II, the chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Standing Rock was among the first groups to legally challenge the pipeline, and the thousands of protesters who gathered to oppose it camped on their land. “There’s an uneasy feeling that any moment, this pipeline could pose a threat to our way of life. It’s something you have to carry and be wary of all the time, and be ready for,” Archambault told me. I’ve asked Energy Transfer Partners about what leak protections they have in place and will update this post with any comment they send. President Trump cited the pipeline’s completion as a political victory on Wednesday. “The Dakota Access pipeline is now officially open for business. A $3.8-billion investment in American infrastructure that was stalled. Nobody thought any politician would have the guts to approve that final leg. And I just closed my eyes and said: ‘Do it,’” Trump said in a speech in Cincinnati. “It’s up, it’s running, it’s beautiful, it’s great. Everybody is happy, the sun is shining, the water’s still clean,” the president added. “When I approved it, I thought I’d take a lot of heat. But I took none, actually none. But I take so much heat for nonsense that it probably overrode the other.” Related Story Donald Trump and the Order of the Pipelines On the fifth day of his presidency, Trump cancelled the Obama administration’s order that Energy Transfer Partners prepare an environmental-impact statement for the project. The Obama order had also asked Energy Transfer Partners to study alternate routes for the pipeline.

As recently as 2015, Trump owned between $500,000 and $1 million in stock in Energy Transfer Partners, according to the Dallas Morning News. This amount had decreased to less than $50,000 by the spring of 2016. Hope Hicks, a spokeswoman for Trump, said in late November that he divested himself of Energy Transfer Partners and all other stocks in the summer of 2016. But the White House has repeatedly declined to offer proof of this. “‘The sun is still shining, and the water is still clean.’ For him to say that just goes to show how out of touch and how out of tune he is with the people in his own country,” said Archambault on Thursday. “He’s putting his own grandchildren’s future at risk. But he doesn’t see it like that. He doesn’t see the cost in the future, he just sees the dollars gained today.” The Standing Rock fight was a rare, high-profile moment for the Native American civil rights movement in the United States, in part because it united climate activists and indigenous advocates behind a common goal. Climate groups like 350.org opposed the pipeline because they disapprove of almost all new fossil-fuel infrastructure; indigenous activists saw the pipeline as another profit-seeking incursion onto their land. Eventually, the fight seemed to transcend the climate cause, as tens of thousands of Americans showed digital solidarity with the Standing Rock protests. The protesters also reframed the politics of climate on the left: Lakota and Dakota protesters from Standing Rock led a major climate rally in Washington, D.C., this April.