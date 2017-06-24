These days, vacation resorts can offer some pretty unusual experiences to guests, beyond the typical white sands, blue waters, and tiny cocktail umbrella. At one Japanese spa resort, visitors can take baths in red wine, green tea, or ramen broth. In Sweden, there’s ice hotels, with rooms made out of exactly what the name suggests. In Bolivia, there’s a luxury hotel made entirely of salt from nearby salt flats, including the furniture, where guests are asked not to lick the walls to prevent them from deteriorating.

And in India, there’s an all-inclusive astronomy resort in the middle of the wilderness, where guests can stargaze without the glare of light and air pollution.

Astroport Sariska bills itself as the first astronomy-themed resort in the country, according to its Facebook page. It’s located in the country’s northwest in Rajasthan and sits a few miles south of the Sariska National Park, a wildlife reserve. There are no major cities nearby to clog up the night sky, with New Delhi about a five-hour drive away. During the day, guests can participate in typical nature activities, like hiking and going on safaris. At night, when it’s pitch black, they stare at the Milky Way as it stretches out above them.