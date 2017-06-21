The Hubble Space Telescope is the closest thing humanity has to a time machine. It captures light that left galaxies billions of years ago, photographing the cosmos as it was near the beginning of time. The light from the farthest galaxy Hubble has ever observed took 13.4 billion years to reach its mirrors. The galaxy may look like a tiny, red inkblot to us, but we’re seeing that inkblot as it was just 400 million years after the Big Bang. Hubble data turns scientists into time travelers. One such time traveler is Michael West, an astronomer at the Lowell Observatory in Arizona. Previous research has shown that most galaxies are randomly oriented in space, which means they aren’t noticeably aligned with their surroundings. West and his collaborators recently began observing the exception to this rule: giant elliptical galaxies, which are found in the centers of galaxy clusters, the super dense collections of galaxies that are sometimes described as the “cities” of the cosmos. Some of the biggest and brightest of these giant elliptical galaxies are elongated in the same direction as the galaxy cluster in which they reside, meaning they point in the same direction as its neighboring galaxies.

Astronomers don’t know how or when these alignments form. To probe this mystery, West used Hubble observations to peer back 10 billion years, to when the universe was one-third of its current age. His team studied the light from 65 giant galaxies. They found that the brightest galaxies in the hearts of galaxy clusters were aligned with their surroundings. This is the farthest back that researchers have observed this phenomenon. The researchers suggest several explanations for this. West’s preferred theory involves the cosmic web, the Swiss cheese-like structure of the observable universe. Galaxies are concentrated in thread-like filaments that weave around large voids of mostly empty space. Big, bright galaxies sit inside the center of a galaxy cluster, which is inside a cluster of galaxy clusters, inside one of these filaments. When big, bright galaxies align with their surroundings, they may be taking cues from this vast network. To extend the web metaphor, imagine that a galaxy is like a spider, resting in the middle of a cluster. “The spider is there at the center waiting for its next meal, but in this case, the next meal is a small galaxy, not an insect,” West said. “But the web isn’t circular. The web is elongated in the same way it’s tracing this cosmic web, this network of filaments. And so the spider turns in different directions to eat, depending on which way the web is oriented.”