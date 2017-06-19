Every year, 1.2 million blue wildebeest migrate across East Africa, and despite their extraordinary numbers, they can still take you by surprise. “It’s like magic,” says Amanda Subalusky from Yale University. “One day, there are these vast empty plains of really tall grass. The next morning, you’ll wake up and the plains will be full of animals as far as you can see. There’ll be black specks across the landscape, like someone has taken a pepper shaker to the savannah.” The wildebeest, accompanied by some 200,000 zebra and antelope, travel clockwise through the Serengeti, tracking pockets of rainfall and grazing on about 4,500 tons of grass every day. It’s the largest overland migration in the world. It’s also one of the deadliest. In the northern part of their route, the wildebeest must repeatedly cross the mighty Mara River—and many fail. Natural history documentaries like to show crocodiles killing the wildebeest, but being cold-blooded, crocs have small appetites and are easily sated. For every wildebeest that they kill, 50 more drown on their own. “They’re anxious and hesitant when they get to rivers,” says Subalusky. “The herd piles up on the bank, and hours or days can go by before they get up the courage to cross. Once one dives in, the rest follow and this herd mentality takes over.”

Sometimes, everything goes wrong. The river might be especially deep or strong at that point. The opposite bank could be slippery or steep. The herd might be too big. Aggressive tourists can push them to more dangerous crossing points. “If there’s anything that keeps them from getting out on the other side, they’ll start to pile up. And even as they’re drowning on one side of the river, there are still wildebeest following them in.” The result is an annual mass drowning. “We’ve seen up to 300 carcasses wedged into the river bank in some places,” says Subalusky. “It’s quite a sensory experience. The smell is potent for a quarter mile, and lasts for weeks. There’s a ranger station nearby and they really hate it when the drownings happen.” “I’ve got a photo of a juvenile crocodile basking on these wildebeest carcasses, and I think he looks so happy.” She and her colleagues, including husband Chris Dutton and supervisor David Post, spent five years studying the migrating wildebeest, counting their corpses as they floated downstream. Through their sometimes grisly work, they’ve shown that these drowning herds account for a shocking large proportion of the river’s nutrients. Disney symbolized the circle of life with a lion cub being held aloft by a monkey. It might have done better with a mound of rotting, sodden wildebeest carcasses. “Even when people noticed these drownings, it’s easy to underestimate the size and frequency of them,” says Subalusky. Her team estimated that around five mass drownings (defined as events involving at least 100 dead wildebeest) happen every year. Together, these events create around 6,000 carcasses and 1,100 tons of dead meat—roughly like dumping ten blue whales into the river every year. A pile of drowned wildebeest wash up on the bank of the Mara. (Amanda Subalusky) To work out what happens to these bodies, the team analyzed water at various parts of the Mara, collected samples of fish and microbes, and used camera traps to count arriving scavengers. They found that the piles of bodies sustain life throughout the entire river basin.